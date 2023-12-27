UPDATE: India bowled out for 245 in first innings

Kagiso Rabada took 5/59 and debutant Nandre Burger returned 3/50.

Middle-order batter KL Rahul scored a century to carry India in their first innings against South Africa. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP

India managed to stretch their total by 38 runs before their first innings came to an end on Wednesday morning, as the Proteas looked to build momentum on day two of the first Test in Centurion.

Resuming at 208/8, India’s tail managed to wag for another 8.4 overs in the morning session before they were bowled out for 245.

Middle-order batter KL Rahul, who resumed the day on 70 not out, went on to make his eighth Test century, hitting 101 runs before he was dismissed by debutant Nandre Burger in the 69th over of the innings.

Rabada on fire

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who took five wickets the day before, returned 5/59 from 20 overs with the ball, while Burger took 3/50.

Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar, playing his final Test at his home ground (SuperSport Park), opened South Africa’s innings, with the hosts looking to make inroads before the potential disruption of expected rain.

It remained unclear whether Proteas captain Temba Bavuma would turn out further down the order after he left the field during the opening day’s play with a side strain.