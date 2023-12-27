Cricket

Home » Sport » Cricket

Wesley Botton

By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

2 minute read

27 Dec 2023

11:46 am

UPDATE: India bowled out for 245 in first innings

Kagiso Rabada took 5/59 and debutant Nandre Burger returned 3/50.

India batter KL Rahul

Middle-order batter KL Rahul scored a century to carry India in their first innings against South Africa. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP

India managed to stretch their total by 38 runs before their first innings came to an end on Wednesday morning, as the Proteas looked to build momentum on day two of the first Test in Centurion.

Resuming at 208/8, India’s tail managed to wag for another 8.4 overs in the morning session before they were bowled out for 245.

Middle-order batter KL Rahul, who resumed the day on 70 not out, went on to make his eighth Test century, hitting 101 runs before he was dismissed by debutant Nandre Burger in the 69th over of the innings.

Rabada on fire

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who took five wickets the day before, returned 5/59 from 20 overs with the ball, while Burger took 3/50.

Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar, playing his final Test at his home ground (SuperSport Park), opened South Africa’s innings, with the hosts looking to make inroads before the potential disruption of expected rain.

It remained unclear whether Proteas captain Temba Bavuma would turn out further down the order after he left the field during the opening day’s play with a side strain.

Read more on these topics

india cricket team proteas cricket team

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ANC, Ezulweni Investments reach settlement over R102 million debt dispute
South Africa ‘Reckless’: ANC youth leader Collen Malatji calls for Zuma’s expulsion
Politics ‘When you leave ANC, don’t throw a party’ – ANCYL president criticises veterans ‘behaving like prefects’
Celebs And Viral Zahara: My late night calls with a musical healer
Local Soccer Kaizer Chiefs strip Khune of club captaincy

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe