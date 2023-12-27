Proteas pleased with great start, but Rabada says there is more in the tank

"I didn't think we bowled badly, but I think there is room for improvement."

Kagiso Rabada celebrates a wicket with Proteas teammates on the opening day of the first Test against India in Centurion. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Though they were pleased to put early pressure on India on Tuesday, Proteas bowler Kagiso Rabada admits they can still find improvement with the ball in the first Test against India in Centurion.

The hosts took control on day one, led by Rabada who took 5/44 as the tourists were reduced to 208/8 in their first innings.

Fellow fast bowler Nandre Burger also got in on the action, taking two scalps on the opening day of his debut Test.

“India have a quality batting line-up with quite a bit of experience, so we would have taken 208/8 before the day started, especially because we sent them in to bat. We’re happy with that,” Rabada said.

Other bowlers

He believed the rest of the bowling attack also had the ability to be equally destructive, with the SA team still needing to take 12 wickets to win the match.

The 28-year-old speedster was confident they could put even more pressure on their opponents over the remaining four days.

“The other guys – Gerald (Coetzee), Nandre (Burger) and Marco (Jansen) – are magnificent bowlers and wicket takers. They’ve proven it and they have an x-factor about them,” Rabada said.

“The nice thing about Test cricket is that they can have a second crack at it.

“All in all, I didn’t think we bowled badly, but I think there is room for improvement.”