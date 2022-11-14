WATCH: England wait for Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid to step aside before champagne celebration

Faizel Patel

As England basks in the glory of winning the Twenty20 World Cup, a video of the celebrations has gone viral surrounding the teams respect for its two Muslim players Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali.

England edged Pakistan by five wickets to win the coveted Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday and become the sport’s first dual white-ball champions, holding both the 50 and 20-over titles.

Performances

Left-arm pacer Sam Curran and leg-spinner Rashid bowled brilliant spells to restrict Pakistan to 137/8, before an unbeaten fifty from Ben Stokes helped England crown themselves as winners, with a five-wicket victory achieved and an over to spare.

The game was played in front of 80 462 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Celebrations

However, it was after the nail-biting game and the celebrations that got everybody talking.

When the trophy was handed to winning England Captain Jos Buttler, the champagne bottles were ready to open before Buttler came up with a beautiful gesture.

ALSO READ: WATCH: A beautiful conversation about faith and cricket

Respect of faith

The England team’s Muslim players Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali were both given time to step aside before the rest of the team started champagne celebrations.

Buttler, respecting the faith of his teammates, decided to click a picture with the whole team at first, and then reminded them of the champagne celebrations that were about to take place.

Rashid and Moeen left the place as the other team members opened the champagne bottles and celebrated.

Video: Supplied

England’s success

It was England’s second T20 crown after tasting success in 2010, joining the West Indies as the only two-time winners since the tournament’s inception in 2007.

The game was billed as a showdown between Pakistan’s attack and England’s top order, and Shaheen Afridi bowled danger man Alex Hales in the first over of the run chase before he was ruled out for the rest of match with an injury after taking a catch.

South Africa were knocked out of the tournament last week after losing to the Netherlands.

ALSO READ: Stokes, Curran star as England win T20 World Cup