Flat wickets not all doom and gloom for bowlers, says Proteas spinner Maharaj

Maharaj believes the right tactical approach and game plans will be sufficient in terms of restricting their opposition.

Keshav Maharaj could play a key role for the Proteas in the Champions Trophy tournament. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP

While high-scoring matches are expected on flat pitches during the Champions Trophy tournament in Pakistan, Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj believes the conditions will still offer an opportunity for the bowlers to showcase their ability.

Ahead of South Africa’s opening match of the showpiece, against Afghanistan in Karachi on Friday, Maharaj admitted most fans would be pleased to see the batters racking up runs.

And though this meant some of the bowlers would be knocked about, he felt it was also a chance for them to stand up and deliver.

“I think it’s a wonderful opportunity to see the class within our bowling line-up, standing up and defending these scores (of more than 350 runs),” he said.

“Although they might seem high in the context of cricket, it’s actually probably par to get 320 these days when batting first, and guys are chasing it down in the 45th or 46th over, so it’s a brilliant advert and a nice test.

“As a cricketer, if you’re not tested in your chosen skill, then you’re probably not going to challenge yourself to get better.

“So I think it’s a wonderful advert for cricket to see the high scores, and when the bowler does come out on top, it shows his class within the team.”

ALSO READ: It’s a potential golden era for South African cricket

Taking a defensive approach

With some key fast bowlers missing due to injury, and without much turn expected in the wickets, Maharaj conceded that the Proteas would be missing a key chunk of their armory.

However, he felt the right tactical approach and game plans would still be sufficient in terms of restricting their opposition with a bowling attack that will be led by paceman Kagiso Rabada, seamer Marco Jansen and Maharaj.

In terms of his own contribution, the experienced spinner felt he would need to play a more traditional defensive role than the attacking role which spinners have started to play in limited overs cricket in recent years.

“I think in order to get success it’s about building pressure and just limiting the boundary balls,” Maharaj said.

“The more dot balls you bowl here, I think that’s sort of the formula towards getting wickets, especially with the spin.

“And then I’m still trying to bowl my best ball and just adapt the field from time to time to make the batters think differently.”

The Group B Champions Trophy clash between South Africa and Afghanistan starts at 11am on Friday (SA time).