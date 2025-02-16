OPINION: It’s a potential golden era for South African cricket

The first half of this year will see the Proteas competing in the Champions Trophy and the World Test Championship final.

Members of the Proteas cricket team during a Test match against Pakistan last month. Picture: Rodger Bosch/AFP

If the national men’s team are able to emerge on top in upcoming championship events, the first half of this year could go down as a golden period for South African cricket.

Already in 2025, another successful SA20 season has been held, with the rest of the world openly recognising the local league as the second best T20 competition in franchise cricket after the Indian Premier League.

In addition, the national junior women’s team reached the final of the U19 World Cup in Malaysia, winning eight games on the trot before falling to India in the final earlier this month.

So it has been a good start to the year, but the senior men’s side can ensure it goes down as a historic period for the sport if they hit their straps over the next few months.

Title ambitions

First up, the Proteas will turn out in the Champions Trophy tournament to be held in Pakistan and the UAE, with their opening match to be played against Afghanistan next week.

The SA team won the inaugural Champions Trophy tournament back in 1998, and they have since faced a title drought at the highest level of the game.

And while the Champions Trophy is not a World Cup, it features the top eight sides in the ODI world rankings, and it does hold some prestige.

Looking ahead, the Proteas also have the chance to secure the World Test Championship title after reaching the final for the first time.

The relatively easy path they followed in getting to the final has been widely discussed, with South Africa playing fewer matches and facing weaker opposition than some of the other countries who were in the hunt for a place in the final.

And they will have to be at their best to beat Australia at Lord’s in June, but as much criticism as they received in terms of the World Test Championship fixtures, the reality is that the Proteas are in incredible form.

Quality and depth

Both at the Champions Trophy and in the World Test Championship final, they have a real chance of lifting the trophies.

While they are missing some frontline bowlers due to injury, they have the quality and the depth in their attack to give their phenomenal batting line-up a chance at the Champions Trophy.

And with the likes of Gerald Coetzee and Anrich Nortje potentially returning for the World Test Championship final, they should be even stronger as a unit when they turn out at Lord’s.

They’re going to have to dig deep, but the Proteas certainly have the ability.

It’s already been a cracking start to the year, and if the national team can follow through, we’ll be talking about the first half of 2025 for years to come.