Former New Zealand great takes charge of Paarl Royals in SA20

The second edition of the SA20 gets under way on January 10.

A former New Zealand fast bowler who at times terrorised South Africa’s batting lineup has been appointed the new head coach of the Paarl Royals for the SA20 competition, to be played in January and February next year.

Shane Bond will lead the Paarl Royals in 2024, taking over from JP Duminy who has become a batting coach for the South African national team, the Proteas.

The SA20 will take place for the second time in the new year, following the success of the first edition earlier in 2023 when the Sunrisers Eastern cape won the tournament.

Bond has worked with the Mumbai Indians in the India Premier League, helping the team win four titles in nine seasons. He also recently worked with the Paarl Royals’ sister franchise, the Rajasthan Royals, in the IPL as fast bowling coach and assistant head coach.

‘Experience and commitment’

Royals director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara said Bond: “The inaugural season (of the SA20) provided us with a lot of learnings after our semi-final finish and we believe that his (Bond’s) experience, commitment and vision align well with out goals for the upcoming season.”

Bond said his appointment was a new challenge. “But what gives me the belief is the strong squad we have been able to assemble for the upcoming season. We have so much experience and immense potential in our ranks which makes me excited to join the group and work towards achieving our target of lifting the trophy.”

The second edition of the SA20 gets under way on January 10.