SA20 2025: All the squads and fixtures

Sunrisers captain Aiden Markram will be in charge of the defending champions again in this year’s SA20. Picture: SA20

The third edition of the SA20 gets under way on Thursday.

Six teams will be going all out to win one of the most prestigious trophies in all of 20/20 cricket.

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape are the two-time defending champions, having won the title in both previous editions.

In all there will be 34 matches played across South Africa over the next month. The Sunrisers open the competition with a contest against MI Cape Town.

Here are all the squads and fixtures for season three.

Durban’s Super Giants

Brandon King (WI), Quinton de Kock, Naveen-ul-Haq (Afg), Kane Williamson (NZ), Chris Woakes (Eng), Prenelan Subrayen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Noor Ahmed (Afg), Heinrich Klaasen, Jon-Jon Smuts, Wiaan Mulder, Junior Dala, Bryce Parsons, Matthew Breetzke, Jason Smith, Marcus Stoinis (Aus), Shamar Joseph (WI), CJ King (Rookie).

Joburg Super Kings

Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali (Eng), Jonny Bairstow (Eng), Maheesh Theekshana (SL), Devon Conway (NZ), Gerald Coetzee, David Wiese (Nam), Leus du Plooy (Eng), Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Imran Tahir, Sibonelo Makhanya, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wihan Lubbe, Evan Jones, Doug Bracewell (NZ), JP King (Rookie).

MI Cape Town

Rashid Khan (Afg), Ben Stokes (Eng), Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult (NZ), Azmatullah Omarzai (Afg), Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Nuwan Thushara (SL), Connor Esterhuizen, Delano Potgieter, Rassie van der Dussen, Thomas Kaber, Chris Benjamin (Eng), Corbin Bosch, Colin Ingram, Reeza Hendricks, Dane Piedt, Tristan Luus (Rookie).

Pretoria Capitals

Anrich Nortje, Jimmy Neesham (NZ), Will Jacks (Eng), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afg), Liam Livingstone (Eng), Will Smeed (Eng), Migael Pretorius, Rilee Rossouw, Eathan Bosch, Wayne Parnell, Senuran Muthusamy, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon, Steve Stolk, Tiaan van Vuuren, Marques Ackerman, Evin Lewis (WI), Kyle Simmonds, Keagan Lion-Cachet (Rookie).

Paarl Royals

David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afg), Sam Hain (Eng), Joe Root (Eng), Dinesh Karthik (Ind), Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Van Buuren, Keith Dudgeon, Nqaba Peter, Andile Phehlukwayo, Codi Yusuf, John Turner (Eng), Dayyaan Galiem, Jacob Bethell (Eng), Rubin Hermann, Dewan Marais (Rookie).

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Aiden Markram, Zak Crawley (Eng), Roelof van der Merwe (Ned), Liam Dawson (Eng), Ottneil Baartman, Marco Jansen, Beyers Swanepoel, Caleb Seleka, Tristan Stubbs, Jordan Hermann, Patrick Kruger, Craig Overton (Eng), Tom Abell (Eng), Simon Harmer, Andile Simelane, David Bedingham, Okuhle Cele, Richard Gleeson (Eng), Daniel Smith (Rookie).

Fixtures

January

9: 5.30pm: Sunrisers v MI Cape Town

10: 5.30pm: Super Giants v Capitals

11: 3.30pm: Royals v Sunrisers, 5.30pm: Super Kings v MI Cape Town

12: 5.30pm: Capitals v Super Giants

13: 5.30pm: MI Cape Town v Royals

14: 3pm: Capitals v Sunrisers, 5.30pm: Super Giants v Super Kings

15: 5.30pm: Royals v MI Cape Town

16: 5.30pm: Super Kings v Capitals

17: 5.30pm: Super Giants v Sunrisers

18: 3pm: Capitals v Royals, 5.30pm: MI Cape Town v Super Kings

19: 3.30pm: Sunrisers v Super Giants

20: 5.30pm: Royals v Super Kings

21: 5.30pm: Super Giants v MI Cape Town

22: 5.30pm: Sunrisers v Capitals

23: 5.30pm: Super Giants v Royals

24: 5.30pm: Sunrisers v Super Kings

25: 3pm: Royals v Capitals, 5.30pm: MI Cape Town v Super Giants

26: 3.30pm: Super Kings v Sunrisers, 5.30pm: Royals v Super Giants

28: 5.30pm: Capitals v Super Kings

29: 5.30pm: MI Cape Town v Sunrisers

30: 5.30pm: Super Kings v Royals

31: 5.30pm: Capitals v MI Cape Town

February

1: 3pm: Sunrisers v Royals, 5.30pm: Super Kings v Super Giants

2: 3.30pm: MI Cape Town v Capitals

Knockouts

4: 5.30pm: Qualifier 1

5: 5.30pm: Eliminator

6: 5.30pm: Qualifier 2

8: 5.30pm: Final