SA20 2025: All the squads and fixtures
The Sunrisers Eastern Cape are the two-time defending champions, having won both editions of the competition so far.
Sunrisers captain Aiden Markram will be in charge of the defending champions again in this year’s SA20. Picture: SA20
The third edition of the SA20 gets under way on Thursday.
Six teams will be going all out to win one of the most prestigious trophies in all of 20/20 cricket.
In all there will be 34 matches played across South Africa over the next month. The Sunrisers open the competition with a contest against MI Cape Town.
Here are all the squads and fixtures for season three.
Durban’s Super Giants
Brandon King (WI), Quinton de Kock, Naveen-ul-Haq (Afg), Kane Williamson (NZ), Chris Woakes (Eng), Prenelan Subrayen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Noor Ahmed (Afg), Heinrich Klaasen, Jon-Jon Smuts, Wiaan Mulder, Junior Dala, Bryce Parsons, Matthew Breetzke, Jason Smith, Marcus Stoinis (Aus), Shamar Joseph (WI), CJ King (Rookie).
Joburg Super Kings
Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali (Eng), Jonny Bairstow (Eng), Maheesh Theekshana (SL), Devon Conway (NZ), Gerald Coetzee, David Wiese (Nam), Leus du Plooy (Eng), Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Imran Tahir, Sibonelo Makhanya, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wihan Lubbe, Evan Jones, Doug Bracewell (NZ), JP King (Rookie).
MI Cape Town
Rashid Khan (Afg), Ben Stokes (Eng), Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult (NZ), Azmatullah Omarzai (Afg), Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Nuwan Thushara (SL), Connor Esterhuizen, Delano Potgieter, Rassie van der Dussen, Thomas Kaber, Chris Benjamin (Eng), Corbin Bosch, Colin Ingram, Reeza Hendricks, Dane Piedt, Tristan Luus (Rookie).
Pretoria Capitals
Anrich Nortje, Jimmy Neesham (NZ), Will Jacks (Eng), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afg), Liam Livingstone (Eng), Will Smeed (Eng), Migael Pretorius, Rilee Rossouw, Eathan Bosch, Wayne Parnell, Senuran Muthusamy, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon, Steve Stolk, Tiaan van Vuuren, Marques Ackerman, Evin Lewis (WI), Kyle Simmonds, Keagan Lion-Cachet (Rookie).
Paarl Royals
David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afg), Sam Hain (Eng), Joe Root (Eng), Dinesh Karthik (Ind), Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Van Buuren, Keith Dudgeon, Nqaba Peter, Andile Phehlukwayo, Codi Yusuf, John Turner (Eng), Dayyaan Galiem, Jacob Bethell (Eng), Rubin Hermann, Dewan Marais (Rookie).
Sunrisers Eastern Cape
Aiden Markram, Zak Crawley (Eng), Roelof van der Merwe (Ned), Liam Dawson (Eng), Ottneil Baartman, Marco Jansen, Beyers Swanepoel, Caleb Seleka, Tristan Stubbs, Jordan Hermann, Patrick Kruger, Craig Overton (Eng), Tom Abell (Eng), Simon Harmer, Andile Simelane, David Bedingham, Okuhle Cele, Richard Gleeson (Eng), Daniel Smith (Rookie).
Fixtures
January
9: 5.30pm: Sunrisers v MI Cape Town
10: 5.30pm: Super Giants v Capitals
11: 3.30pm: Royals v Sunrisers, 5.30pm: Super Kings v MI Cape Town
12: 5.30pm: Capitals v Super Giants
13: 5.30pm: MI Cape Town v Royals
14: 3pm: Capitals v Sunrisers, 5.30pm: Super Giants v Super Kings
15: 5.30pm: Royals v MI Cape Town
16: 5.30pm: Super Kings v Capitals
17: 5.30pm: Super Giants v Sunrisers
18: 3pm: Capitals v Royals, 5.30pm: MI Cape Town v Super Kings
19: 3.30pm: Sunrisers v Super Giants
20: 5.30pm: Royals v Super Kings
21: 5.30pm: Super Giants v MI Cape Town
22: 5.30pm: Sunrisers v Capitals
23: 5.30pm: Super Giants v Royals
24: 5.30pm: Sunrisers v Super Kings
25: 3pm: Royals v Capitals, 5.30pm: MI Cape Town v Super Giants
26: 3.30pm: Super Kings v Sunrisers, 5.30pm: Royals v Super Giants
28: 5.30pm: Capitals v Super Kings
29: 5.30pm: MI Cape Town v Sunrisers
30: 5.30pm: Super Kings v Royals
31: 5.30pm: Capitals v MI Cape Town
February
1: 3pm: Sunrisers v Royals, 5.30pm: Super Kings v Super Giants
2: 3.30pm: MI Cape Town v Capitals
Knockouts
4: 5.30pm: Qualifier 1
5: 5.30pm: Eliminator
6: 5.30pm: Qualifier 2
8: 5.30pm: Final
