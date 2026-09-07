Gerald Coetzee returns to Proteas squad for ODI series against Australia

A 16-man squad has been announced for the three-match series between South Africa and Australia at the end of September.

Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee has been recalled to the national one-day international (ODI) squad after a three-year absence, as the Proteas gear up to face Australia in a three-match home series later this month.

Coetzee, who last represented the SA 50-over team at the 2023 World Cup in India, was included in a 16-man squad announced on Monday.

He was set to form part of a strong pace contingent alongside Ottneil Baartman, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi and all-rounders Corbin Bosch and Marco Jansen.

Experienced speedster Kagiso Rabada had previously been confirmed as unavailable while recovering from a hamstring injury.

Spinners Bjorn Fortuin, who is currently leading the Proteas on their white-ball tour of Namibia, and Keshav Maharaj complete the bowling options.

On the batting front, Aiden Markram will miss the opening match of the series, but he will be available for the second and third games, while captain Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton and Tony de Zorzi provide further options at the top of the order.

Matthew Breetzke, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs add firepower to the middle order.

Building towards the 2027 World Cup

“It’s exciting to start our home summer against Australia in what will no doubt be a competitive series,” said Proteas coach Shukri Conrad.

“With the World Cup just over a year away, this series marks an important step in shaping the squad as we build towards the tournament, while also giving those players who are in the frame opportunities when we face Bangladesh and England later in the season.

“We have a clear idea of the combinations we want and the roles we need players to fulfill.”

Proteas ODI squad

Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs

Fixtures, SA v Australia

1st ODI – Kingsmead Stadium, Durban (Thursday 24 September, 10am)

2nd ODI – Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg (Sunday 27 September, 10am)

3rd ODI – NWC Oval, Potchefstroom (Wednesday 30 September, 1.30pm)