Gerald Coetzee opens up about Proteas Test debut … and that headband

It wasn’t exactly a dream Test debut, but exciting 22-year-old Proteas talent Gerald Coetzee produced a strong first showing in the national arena that indicates he could have a long and prolific international career ahead of him.

It was against the West Indies and it was on a fast bowler friendly Highveld wicket, but Coetzee still managed to stand out among a number of impressive performances.

Aiden Markram’s century, Anrich Nortje’s five-for and Kagiso Rabada’s six-for, obviously took the headlines, but Coetzee quietly went about his job, making an all-round contribution towards the Proteas’ first Test win.

Contributions with bat

In the match Coetzee picked up three wickets, with figures of 1/20 in the first innings and 2/45 in the second.

However, it was his contributions with the bat that caught the eye, with him scoring 17 in the first innings and a quickfire 20 in the second.

With the Proteas having a very flaky batting order, Coetzee could become a valuable lower order bowling all-rounder, in a similar mould to what Marco Jansen is becoming, especially since he already has first class and 50 over half centuries to his name already.

Gerald Coetzee contributed with the bat in both innings of the first Test against the West Indies. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Speaking after the match Coetzee admitted that it was a great experience for him, especially competing in a formidable bowling line-up.

“I had a lot of fun. I don’t have many words (to describe it) but it’s something I will cherish forever,” said Coetzee.

“We have an unbelievable bowling attack. Making my debut and knowing I had bowlers like KG (Rabada) Marco (Jansen) and Anna (Nortje) supporting me made me really calm.”

Nerves

Coetzee claimed that the experience of the successful SA20 competition helped settle his nerves a bit, after experiencing a massive competition featuring huge crowds.

“I said before the Test that the SA20 helped tremendously with the big crowds. We didn’t have a big crowd here (at the Test in Centurion). But just with the nerves and pressure the SA20 really helped me get used to that,” explained Coetzee.

“I was nervous of course. Playing for your country is the biggest thing you can do. But I think the nerves were a bit better than pre SA20.”

Wearing a headband

Coetzee was asked about what is becoming a trademark look for him, wearing a headband when he plays, and he put to bed the rumours that it was because he used to wear a headband when cutting the grass at home.

“My brother had a little interview and he said that,” Coetzee said with a laugh. “My dad used to wear a sock around his head when he would cut the grass, because we sweat a lot in my family. But that isn’t quite right, but I thought it was funny.

“I wear it to keep the sweat out of my face. I don’t like having my hands in my face the whole time, so it really helped with that. After that it sort of became a thing (affirmation).

“There is a difference between walking over the line and being on the other side of the line and the headband has just become a confirmation of that.”

Gerald Coetzee playing for the Joburg Super Kings in the SA20. Picture: SA20/Sportzpics/Gallo Images

‘Lot to learn’

Although it was a solid debut, Coetzee is well aware that he still has a lot to learn and plenty of time to grow in the future.

“I think I still have a lot to learn. I’m only at the start of my journey. I have learnt a lot in the last year by playing more cricket, working with excellent bowling coaches and seeing world class bowlers bowl,” said Coetzee.

“Going to Australia (for the Proteas’ previous Test series) and seeing how these guys operate was also massive.”

Proteas pace bowling star Rabada was also quick to praise Coetzee, and believes he is set for a long career with the Proteas.

“He spoke about the headband and the analogy behind that. When he crosses the line he becomes something else. I think that’s his biggest trademark and is an additive to his pace,” said Rabada.

“His pace is natural, but backing that up is his mentality. He just wants to go and give it his all and I think that’s his best attribute.”