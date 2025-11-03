How much money the Proteas women’s team won at the World Cup

The South Africans came up short in the final, losing to India on Sunday.

They may not have won the trophy and everything that comes with it, but the South African’s women’s cricketers will be smiling all the way to the bank after finishing as runners-up at the recent 50-overs World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Laura Wolvaardt’s team lost by 52 runs against the hosts, India, in the final in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, after reaching the final for the first time.

Wolvaardt’s T20 side have previously played in two T20 World Cup finals, losing them both as well.

For winning the tournament, India were awarded US$4.48 million — in SA currency R77.5 million — to share among themselves.

The South African squad were awarded US$2.24 million or R39 million.

The squad at the World cup consisted of 15 players as well as a management team led by head coach Mandla Mashimbyi.

The South Africans lost their opening match at the tournament, against England, but then won five games in a row, against New Zealand, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, before losing their final pool game, against Australia.

They then beat England in their semi-final, before going down to India.

The International Cricket Council put up a total of US$13.88 million for the tournament.

Teams placed seventh and eighth were awarded US$280,000. According to Business Standard the prize pool marks a 273% increase in prize money for runners-up compared to the last edition, and a near threefold jump in total prize distribution.

The Proteas women’s team are expected back in South Africa late Tuesday where fans are encouraged to welcome them home at OR Tambo International Airport.

Squad and management

Team: Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, and Chloé Tryon

Travelling reserve: Miané Smit

Management: Mandla Mashimbyi (Head Coach), Sedibu Mohlaba (Team Manager), Baakier Abrahams (Batting Coach), Dillon du Preez (Bowling Coach), Bongani Ndaba (Fielding Coach), Zane Webster (Strength and Conditioning Coach), Abram Ramoadi (Performance Analyst), Neline Hoffman-Kellerman (Physiotherapist), Dr Tshegofatso Gaetsewe (Team Doctor), Happiness Mesi (Logistics and Massage Therapist), Lita Gqirana (Media Manager) and Zahid Shaik (Close Protection Officer)