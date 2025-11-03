Girls will be inspired by Proteas women, says coach Mashimbyi

The SA team became the first national side to reach a World Cup final in the ODI format.

Head coach Mandla Mashimbyi hopes the national team’s exploits at the Women’s Cricket World Cup will not only encourage young girls to take up the sport, but also to pursue careers as professional cricketers.

Though they fell in a 52-run defeat against India in Mumbai on Sunday, the Proteas women became the first SA side to reach a World Cup final in the one-day international (ODI) format.

“I think it’s inspired a lot of people back home. We had 60 million people supporting us who were really happy for us because we’ve done something that’s never been done before,” said Mashimbyi, who was appointed as the Proteas coach in November last year.

“And I think people will look at cricket differently now. On the world stage, for the players to have done what they did and in the manner in which they did it, I think a lot of girls will be inspired to make cricket their career going forward.”

Good signs for the future

While they were handed thumping defeats by England and Australia in the league stage of the tournament, the Proteas won five of their seven games in the opening round.

They went on to hit back against England in the semifinals, earning a convincing win to progress to the trophy contest.

Mashimbyi was delighted with the team’s efforts, led by captain Laura Wolvaardt who scored centuries in both playoff games, and he believed their performances boded well for the squad’s future prospects.

“I think it was a special campaign for South Africa. We really played some good cricket, we showed character… and I’m really proud of these girls,” he said.

“I think going forward a lot of good things are going to happen for this team.”

T20 World Cup

Looking ahead, Mashimbyi was confident the national side would put up a fight again at next year’s T20 World Cup in England and Wales, where they were aiming to go one step further.

Having reached the final at the last two editions of the women’s T20 showpiece in 2022 and 2023, Mashimbyi believed they would be ready to target the nation’s first limited overs World Cup title.

“You look at the team and see where you need to improve, and I know what to do going forward to make sure we leave no stone unturned going to England. We’ll bring the tsunami there.”