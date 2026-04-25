India hit back against Proteas women

Set a target of 186 runs to win, South Africa were restricted to 171/9.

India fought back on Saturday night, earning a consolation 14-run victory in the fourth women’s T20 International against South Africa at the Wanderers.

While the Proteas entered the match with an unassailable 3-0 series lead, the tourists delivered, thanks to an impressive performance by all-rounder Deepti Sharma.

Batting first after being sent in to bat, India were anchored by Jemimah Rodrigues, who hit 43 runs off 29 balls, and she was well backed by middle-order batters Sharma (36 not out) and Richa Ghosh (34 not out).

Sharma and Ghosh shared and unbroken 65-run partnership for the sixth wicket, guiding their team to 185/5 in their 20 overs.

Spin bowler Kayle Reyneke (2/10) and seamer Eliz-Mari Marx (2/28) were the best of the Proteas bowlers.

Proteas innings

In response, chasing 186 runs to win, the SA team were ultimately restricted by the tourists.

Opening batter Suné Luus, who hit 40 off 24, tried to hold the Proteas batting line-up together, and while other SA players put up a fight, it was not enough as they were restricted to 171/9.

After shining with the bat, Sharma was phenomenal with the ball, taking (5/19) – her first five-wicket haul in the T20 International format – as she secured the Player of the Match award.

“If we took our chances in the field, we probably would have been chasing 10 or 20 runs less,” Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt said after the game.

“I think we were in it for most of our chase but we just didn’t really have enough partnerships.”

The fifth and final T20 game between SA and India will be played in Benoni on Monday (2pm start).