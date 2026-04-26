‘Nobody to blame’, says Marx, after Proteas lose to India

The last T20 International between SA and India will be played in Benoni on Monday.

Despite falling to India on Saturday night, all-rounder Eliz-Mari Marx insisted there was no reason to panic as the Proteas continued their build-up to the Women’s T20 World Cup in England in June.

The SA team were handed a 14-run defeat in the fourth game of their five-match series against India at the Wanderers, but they still held an unassailable 3-1 lead going into the final fixture in Benoni on Monday (2pm start).

“I don’t think there’s anything to blame really. I think we lost a couple of crucial wickets in clusters here and there, and there was a lack of partnerships,” Marx said.

“But everything is just building up to the World Cup. We’re just trying to emphasise things we want to work on, so I don’t think there’s any fault in certain players.

“We just keep learning and keep going forward, and hopefully we can be on top of our game going into the World Cup.”

Impressive comeback

Playing her first T20 International in 17 months, Marx was pleased with her own performance.

Though she was disappointed with the loss, the 23-year-old player took 2/28 with the ball and made 21 not out down the order with the bat.

“A lot of hard work has gone on behind the scenes, so it’s good that it has paid off,” she said.

“I would have loved the win for the country, but it was a good personal performance.”