Joe Root super impressed by rising batting star Lhuan-dre Pretorius: ‘He’s good, isn’t he’

The 18-year-old opening batter has produced two sparkling innings in his first two games for the Paarl Royals.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Joe Root chat during their knocks for the Paarl Royals against MI Cape Town. Picture: SA20

Another England cricket star has sung the praises of young South African cricketer Lhaun-dre Pretorius, following the 18-year-old’s stunning start to the 2025 edition of the SA20 league.

Pretorius has been one of the standout players in the first few days of the third edition of the T20 competition, scoring a rapid 97 in his first game in Paarl at the weekend and he followed that up with an equally destructive 26 off 12 balls in a defeat at Newlands on Monday night.

At the weekend, current England Test captain Ben Stokes said of Pretorius: “One of the many things franchise cricket has done is give young, inexperienced, but incredibly talented players opportunities on the biggest stage against the best in the world and show off how good they are. Lhuan-dre Pretorius is doing that right now.”

‘He knows his strengths’

And then on Monday night, Joe Root, a former England captain who’s opening the batting for the Royals alongside Pretorius, said: “He’s good, isn’t he … he’s very good.”

The veteran England batter, who’s made an impressive start in his first season of the SA20 added, “He’s a good lad, he’s quite quiet, but he’s got a good sense of humour, and he brings a good vibe to the dressing room.

“He’s got a great game. What’s so impressive for a young guy like him is that in such a big tournament he doesn’t seem overawed. He’s calm, he’s smart about how he looks at the game, and he knows his strengths.

“He’s a really dangerous player, good against seam and spin, and I’m sure he’s going to have a long and prosperous journey.”

Giving back

Root also elaborated on his role as a senior in the Royals’ dressing room, saying he was more than happy to talk to anyone who wanted advice or guidance.

“I think there’s an obligation to play that (senior) role, and I’m always open and happy to talk cricket, to give my take on things,” said Root, now 34-year-old.

“As a senior in the dressing room I do feel it’s one’s duty to pass on (knowledge). I was fortunate as a younger to have good seniors around and it’s now my turn to give back.”