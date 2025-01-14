Sunrisers crash to third straight defeat as Capitals win in Centurion

In a low-scoring game, the Capitals registered their first win of the competition.

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape crashed to a third straight defeat in this year’s SA20 league when they were blown away by the Pretoria Capitals in Centurion on Tuesday afternoon.

The loss has left the two-time winners of the competition without a victory in their first three games of the 2025 season and needing a miracle if they’re to reach the knockout stages later in the competition.

Aiden Markram’s team lost by 97 runs against MI Cape Town in their opener and then by nine wickets by the Paarl Royals.

On Tuesday they lost by six wickets after being bowled out for 113 inside their 20 overs, before the Capitals cruised to the target in 16 overs, their first win in three games after losing first up and then sharing the points in a rain-affected second match.

Marques Ackermann lead the way for the home team, scoring 39 off 30 balls coming in at six in the order after the Capitals had been reduced to 61/4 after nine overs. Will Jacks (27), at the top of the order, got his team off to a solid start.

Having also picked up the bonus point on offer, the Capitals moved into second place on the points table ahead of the late game on Tuesday, between Durban’s Super Giants and the Joburg Super Kings.

Dupavillon rips through Sunrisers top order

Earlier, the Capitals’ bowlers used the conditions perfectly, with Daryn Dupavillon the best of the bunch, taking an impressive three for 32 in his four overs. His initial spell, together with tight bowling from Eathan Bosch (2/18) and Migael Pretorius (1/21) rocked the visitors.

Before the Sunrisers knew what had hit them they had lost three wickets for four runs, Zak Crawley, David Bedingham and Aiden Markram all dismissed cheaply.

Tom Abell went next, followed by Tristan Stubbs to leave their team reeling on 26/5.

Patrick Kruger went next before Marco Jansen (51 off 35) and Simon Harmer (seven off six) put on 40 runs for the seventh wicket.

But when they went it wasn’t long before the Capitals wrapped up the innings after 19.4 overs, the Sunrisers all out for 113.

James Neesham (2/11) and Senuran Muthusamy (2/29) also picked up important wickets for the home team.