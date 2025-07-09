SA20 Season 4: Fixtures announced

There will be plenty on offer during the December/January holiday period to keep cricket fans happy and entertained.

MI Cape Town will be the defending champions at the next edition of the SA20 competition. Picture: SA20

The fixtures for the fourth season of the Betway SA20 have been announced.

The competition will get going earlier than normal, on Boxing Day (26 December) this year, when defending champions, MI Cape Town, take on Durban’s Super Giants, at Newlands.

The following day, Saturday 27 December, will see the first double header of Season 4 with Centurion hosting the Jukskei derby between the Pretoria Capitals and Joburg Super Kings while Paarl Royals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape clash at Boland Park in Paarl.

Kingsmead, home of Durban’s Super Giants, will be a hive of activity in the week leading up to the New Year with the east coast venue welcoming both MI Cape Town (28 December) and Joburg Super Kings (30 December) within the space of a couple of days.

Fans at the coast will have the opportunity to toast in the New Year in style with another double header set for Gqeberha and Cape Town on 31 December 2025.

Two-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape will welcome Paarl Royals at an always jovial St George’s Park in the afternoon (1pm), with the excitement building up for MI Cape Town and Pretoria Capitals at Newlands later in the day (5.30pm).

‘Make most of festive season’

The festivities will continue on New Year’s Day when the Joburg Super Kings and Durban’s Super Giants look to start 2026 on a high note at the Wanderers.

“Season 4 of Betway SA20 will be unique,” League Commissioner, Graeme Smith said. “We’ve carefully planned the fixtures to make the most of the festive season and school holidays, we want SA20 to be a part of the holiday season festivities in our once-off window for this year.

“With the early part of the fixtures weighted towards our coastal venues, holidaymakers from around the country will have a fantastic entertainment option fit for the entire family. We’re also excited to host New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day fixtures for the first time, we can’t wait to be a part of the New Year’s celebrations with the fans.”

Final squads will be confirmed at the next auction, set for 9 September.

The final of the competition will take place on 25 January, with Qualifier 1 scheduled for 21 January, the Eliminator on 22 January and Qualifier 2 on 23 January. Venues for the final and the playoffs will be confirmed at a later date.

Click here for all the fixtures.