SA v Australia Day One update: Proteas win toss and bowl first

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma has chosen to field in the trophy battle against the Baggy Greens.

South Africa have won the toss and opted to field first in the World Test Championship final against Australia starting at Lord’s, in London, on Wednesday.

The match will be played over five days, but next Monday has been set aside as a reserve day which can be used if overs during the first five days are lost due to rain.

Australia are the defending champions after beating India in the final in 2023, while South Africa are competing in the WTC Final for the first time.

The match starts at 11.30am (SA time).

Teams

South Africa

Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Australia

Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood