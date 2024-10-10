Kapp lauds Proteas teammates for all-round effort in Scotland victory

The SA team won by 80 runs to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Marizanne Kapp was named Player of the Match in South Africa’s game against Scotland at the T20 Women’s World Cup. Picture: Isuru Sameera/Gallo Images

In-form all-rounder Marizanne Kapp was full of praise for the Proteas top order batters and spin bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba after the SA team picked up their second win at the T20 Women’s World Cup on Wednesday.

South Africa defeated minnows Scotland by 80 runs in Dubai, climbing to top spot in Group B and keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Opening batters Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits took full advantage of the powerplay, with Wolvaardt contributing 40 runs off 27 balls and Brits hitting 43 off 35, before Kapp added a quickfire 43 off 24, with the Proteas reaching 166/5.

“We knew we had to be at our best, and I think the message throughout this tournament has been to try and be a bit more attacking in the powerplay, and today I thought our openers started us off brilliantly,” said Kapp, who was named Player of the Match.

Mlaba shines again

Chasing 167 to win, Scotland’s line-up crumbled as they were bowled out for 86 runs. South Africa’s attack was again led by spin bowler Mlaba, who took 3/12.

Though she had struggled to find form in 2024, taking just five wickets this year in 10 T20 Internationals ahead of the tournament, Mlaba made a real impact in the Proteas’ first three matches in the UAE, climbing to the top of the list of the tournament’s wicket takers with eight scalps.

“In the lead up to this World Cup she (Mlaba) was not at her best, and she knows that, and then she gets to the World Cup and somehow finds her best,” said Kapp.

“So it’s good times for us and hopefully she can continue like that for the next couple of games, but I’m very proud of her for turning things around so quickly.”

The Proteas will face Bangladesh in their last group match in Dubai on Saturday, as they look to book their place in the semifinals.