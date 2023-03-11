Maharaj injury blow sours dominant Proteas Test series win

Ross Roche

A serious injury to Proteas spin bowler Keshav Maharaj slightly soured a dominant Test series win over the West Indies, secured with a huge 284 run win over the visitors in the second Test at the Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

It was Maharaj who injured himself when he tried to celebrate his second wicket of the day, having successfully referred an LBW decision against Kyle Mayers to reduce the Windies to 34/6 in their second innings.

But Maharaj then collapsed and had to be stretchered off the field field, with Cricket South Africa confirming later in the day that the player had suffered a complete rupture of his left Achilles tendon and would see a surgeon on Monday to find out the extent of the injury.

After the game Proteas coach Shukri Conrad was asked about the injury and weather he would tell players to tone down their celebrations.

“On Keshav it doesn’t look good unfortunately. We are waiting on the MRI scan but early reports are that his Achilles is ruptured and that’s probably the one downside of today. But they must always celebrate,” said Conrad.