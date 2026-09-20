Head coach Mashimbyi ‘happy’ with depth displayed by Proteas women

Numerous batters and bowlers stepped up, producing impressive performances during the five-match series.

They weren’t challenged much for the majority of the campaign, but Proteas head coach Mandla Mashimbyi was pleased with the number of players who stood up during South Africa’s 5-0 victory in the five-match women’s T20 International series against Zimbabwe which concluded in Bulawayo on Saturday.

With the bat, captain Laura Wolvaardt and Miane Smit both hit centuries, while Anneke Bosch (two), Faye Tunnicliffe and 19-year-old Karabo Meso all made half-centuries.

And with the ball, Annerie Dercksen took a five-wicket haul in the third match of the series, and 21-year-old Nthabiseng Nini grabbed three scalps on debut in the opening game and another three wickets in the last fixture, earning the Player of the Match award on both occasions.

“I think the first box to tick was to make sure we come here, kind of give our authority and play with that intent throughout, and obviously winning the series 5-0,” Mashimbyi said.

“The rest of the ticks were on individuals and the opportunities given, and how they respond to different pressures during games.

“I thought that went well because we had different players with the bat putting their hands up, we had different players with the ball putting their hands up, and I thought we were quite steady in the field as well, bar today (the final match at the weekend). I think we were a little bit ‘slapgat’ today, but overall for me I’m happy with what I’ve seen throughout.”

Zimbabwe showed improvement

Facing another African team for the first time in what was a historic series, the Proteas coasted to convincing victories in the first four games, but Zimbabwe did well to put up a fight in the last match, despite being handed a 14-run defeat.

While Zimbabwe are 11 places below South Africa in the women’s T20 world rankings, Mashimbyi was impressed by the improvement the hosts showed during the series.

If they continued to make progress, he felt the Zimbabweans could be competitive at international level within a couple of seasons.

“I think Zimbabwe showed growth throughout, and they were learning throughout… so kudos to them because I think fundamentally they are there, and if you give them a year or two they will be where they need to be as a team,” he said.

“I love the passion with which they play the game, their fielding is unbelievable and I think their coach (newly appointed Zimbabwe head coach Mark Coles) is on a good wicket here.”