Anneke Bosch is making a statement after returning to the Proteas team

Bosch made half-centuries in the first two games of the five-match T20 series against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

Having missed out on the Women’s T20 World Cup earlier this year, Anneke Bosch is relieved to be displaying her best form after returning to the national side for the T20 International series against Zimbabwe.

Bosch, who was not selected for the global showpiece (where the Proteas reached the semifinals), went on to represent Essex in the Women’s T20 Blast league in the UK in June and July, scoring 188 runs in six games, including an unbeaten half-century.

And with a number of first-choice players being rested for the SA team’s first tour of Zimbabwe, 33-year-old Bosch earned a recall to the Proteas squad.

Taking full advantage of the opportunity, the experienced player made 83 runs off 43 balls in the opening game last week, and she went on to hit 65 off 31 to earn the Player of the Match award in the second fixture on Sunday, playing crucial roles as South Africa took a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20 series in Bulawayo.

“I think coming off a nice innings sometimes you can get ahead of yourself in the next one and try to do too much, so I’m happy that I stayed calm (in the second game), just watched the ball again and reacted to whatever came,” Bosch said.

Finding the right mindset

She was equally pleased to be giving the national selectors reason to consider her again for India’s tour of South Africa in December.

“It’s just about spending time in the middle, getting some confidence, enjoying the game, sticking to the basics and keeping things simple,” Bosch said.

“I think it’s more the process and the mindset you get into and that you try to stay in that’s going to help you and benefit you in the future.”

The Proteas will look to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match T20 series when they face Zimbabwe in the third game in Bulawayo on Tuesday (1.30pm start).