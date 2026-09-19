Proteas Women complete 5-0 whitewash of Zimbabwe

The result completes a dominant tour for South Africa, who won every match of the five-game series.

Proteas Women sealed a clean sweep of the T20I series against Zimbabwe, winning the fifth and final match at Queens Sports Club by 13 runs.

Kayla Reyneke top-scored for South Africa with an unbeaten 34, while Anneke Bosch (33) and Miane Smit (30) also made useful contributions as the tourists posted 164-6.

Laura Wolvaardt, who had earlier broken the record for the highest individual score in women’s T20Is with 126 not out in the third match, contributed just 7 before being dismissed.

Michelle Mavunga was the pick of the Zimbabwe bowlers with 3-46.

In the chase, Zimbabwe finished on 151-8, falling 13 runs short despite half-centuries from Kelis Ndhlovu (38) and useful knocks from Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (29) and Sharne Mayers (19).

South Africa’s bowling was led by Ayanda Hlubi and Nthabiseng Nini, who took three wickets apiece, with Nini conceding just 19 runs from her four overs.

The result completes a dominant tour for South Africa, who won every match of the five-game series and produced several standout individual performances along the way, including Laura Wolvaardt’s record-breaking 126 not out and Annerie Dercksen’s maiden five-wicket haul earlier in the series.

This story was first published on sacricketmag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.