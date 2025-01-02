Plenty of motivation for Proteas as they target Pakistan clean sweep

Despite having sealed their place in the World Test Championship final, the Proteas still want to clinch a 2-0 series win over Pakistan.

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma chats to Marco Jansen during the first Test against Pakistan at SuperSport Park in Centurion last week. Picture: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images

The Proteas still have plenty of motivation to go out and clinch a two-nil series clean sweep in the second Test against Pakistan getting under way at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday morning.

The hosts clinched a breathtaking two wicket win in the opening Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion last week, which saw them qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, which will be battled out at Lords in London in June.

Despite having sealed their place in the finale with a game to play, Proteas captain Temba Bavuma said there was plenty of motivation for the team to pick up another win, which if secured would be their seventh straight Test victory and fourth straight series triumph.

Series on the line

“Well, the series is still on the line. So as much as we’ve ticked off that box of being in the (WTC) final we would still like to be clinical in the series. We are eyeing two-nil, so our focus and motivation is still there,” explained Bavuma at the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

“Also as a team, as much as we won last week, we accept that we weren’t at our best batting and bowling. So in terms of improving in those areas we would like to see ourselves being a lot better than we were last week.”

In the 2024 New Years Test at Newlands the Proteas fell to an incredible seven wicket defeat against India, with the match not even lasting two full days.

An amazing 23 wickets fell on the first day, with the Proteas all out for 55, India responded with 153 all out, the Proteas managed 176 all out in their second innings and India finished on 80/3 to secure the result an hour after lunch on day two.

It was the shortest Test in history to see a result, only lasting for 107 overs, and prompted the ICC to rate the pitch ‘unsatisfactory’ and the venue was handed one demerit point, which Cricket South Africa accepted.

Bavuma doesn’t believe a similar result will be possible, claiming that there was hope that the game against Pakistan would go the distance.

Interesting wicket

“We had a look at the wicket. It’s quite interesting. I don’t think I am allowed to speak much about the wicket. But it is a bit interesting. Hopefully it does go the full five days, or at least offers that opportunity for us to play a good five days of cricket,” said Bavuma.

“I have heard that the first two days are sold out here at Newlands. So I don’t think there is anything better than that, playing the New Years Test here at Newlands with a packed crowd.

“So hopefully we can get in some good cricket and that the wicket plays its part as well.”

The Proteas have made three changes to the team from the one that beat Pakistan in the first Test in Centurion last week, with young Kwena Maphaka making his debut, Wiaan Mulder returns from injury and Keshav Maharaj is brought back in.

Dane Paterson, who picked up a five wicket haul in the first innings, and Corbin Bosch, who picked up five wickets in the match and scored an unbeaten 81 in the first innings, were the unlucky two to be left out, while opener Tony de Zorzi missed out due to an injury niggle.

Bavuma explained that the whole squad was on the same page when it comes to selections and that it was all for the betterment of the team.

Tricky selection

“Selection is always a tricky one. We can all sit here and select three or four different teams for tomorrow (Friday). But I think in the team what helps the guys is that level of safety and security,” said Bavuma.

“Guys know what their roles are and where they fit in within the team, and we are all geared towards the same thing. We all want to win for ourselves, for the team and for the country.

“We all understand the decisions that are made, whether it’s by Shukri (Conrad, head coach) or myself, it is for the betterment of the team.”

Bavuma continued: “So for a guy like Pato (Paterson), he’s as experienced as anyone. He’s probably seen it all. It is obviously tough on him. But also for a guy like Corbin Bosch. Looking at him today he had a smile on his face and he understands that it’s for the betterment of the team.

“Even for the guys who have been given the opportunity and are in the starting lineup, we have to be a little bit more cognisant of that and understand the opportunity that we have.

“There is a little bit more to that. We have a guy who took a five-for and a guy who took a four-for and scored 80 on debut and they are not playing. So in a way we want to do justice to those selections.”