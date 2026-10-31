Proteas bowlers strangle Australia to wrap up 2-1 Test series victory

While Kagiso Rabada did the early work on day five of the series decider, Simon Harmer stole the show by securing his first 10-wicket haul in a Test.

South Africa closed out a spectacular series against Australia, producing a superb performance with the ball on Saturday as they earned a 176-run victory on day five of the third and final Test in Cape Town.

The Proteas, who bounced back from 1-0 down after the first game, wrapped a 2-1 series win. It was the national side’s first Test series victory over Australia since 2018.

Starting their second innings in the morning session at Newlands, needing 288 runs to win, Australia never really got going in their chase.

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada struck early, ripping through the top order, and the tourists never recovered.

Rabada took two wickets in the first over, removing Matt Renshaw and Marnus Labuschagne, and he dismissed Travis Head in the seventh over to have the tourists reeling at 22/3.

Harmer joins the party

And Australia’s middle-order didn’t fare any better, with spin bowler Simon Harmer grabbing three scalps in the space of nine overs before lunch.

After the break, Harmer also sent Cameron Green packing by clipping his off stump, with Green having made a stubborn 27-run contribution for the Baggy Greens off 110 balls.

That was the beginning of the end. Tail-enders Pat Cummins (11 off 90) and Nathan Lyon (33 not out off 57) attempted to put up a fight at the death, but Australia were bowled out for 111 just before tea.

Rabada took 3/39 after launching his early onslaught, but Harmer was the standout performer, leading the Proteas attack for most of the day.

Career-best figures

Harmer grabbed 6/16 for career-best Test figures in an innings, and he returned match figures of 10/120 – his first 10-wicket haul in a five-day match.

“It was about getting the win today and it worked out nicely,” said Harmer, who received the Player of the Match award.

“The way KG (Rabada) took three wickets, after that it was about playing for a draw for them (Australia).

“To be able to bowl in that situation – guys around the bat, the theatre, creating pressure – goes a long way and makes my job easier.”