MI Cape Town coast into SA20 final with thumping victory over Paarl Royals

The MI Cape Town top order laid a solid foundation, paving their way to a commanding win.

Members of the MI Cape Town team celebrating a wicket during their SA20 playoff against Paarl Royals. Picture: Shaun Roy/Sportzpics

In-form team MI Cape Town coasted into the SA20 final on Tuesday night, romping to a convincing 39-run victory over Paarl Royals in their qualifier playoff in Gqeberha.

Set a target of 200 runs to win, the Royals fell well short in their run chase.

They were left floundering at 48/4 in the seventh over of their innings, and while captain David Miller led a recovery attempt with a 45-run contribution off 26 balls, assisted by experienced middle-order batter Dinesh Karthik (31 off 28), it was not enough to save the Paarl outfit from defeat.

The MI Cape Town bowling line-up were relentless, keeping the pressure on their opponents.

All five of their bowlers took wickets, spearheaded by paceman Kagiso Rabada (who took 2/18) as they bowled out the Royals for 160 runs with two balls left in their innings.

MI Cape Town innings

Earlier, after being sent in to bat, the Cape Town side were carried by their top order, who combined well to put them in control.

Their top three batters – Ryan Rickelton (44 off 27), Rassie van der Dussen (40 off 32) and Dewald Brevis (44 not out off 30) were superb, laying a solid foundation for their team as they reached 199/4 in their 20 overs.

While MI Cape Town qualified for the final, to be played at the Wanderers on Saturday, Paarl Royals will turn out in an eliminator clash (against either Sunrisers Eastern Cape or Joburg Super Kings) in Centurion on Thursday.