Paarl Royals confident of bouncing back in SA20 playoff against MI Cape Town

Despite losing their last two matches of the league stage, captain David Miller is confident the Paarl Royals can bounce back in their SA20 qualifier playoff against MI Cape Town in Gqeberha on Tuesday (5.30pm start).

Having slipped up in the closing stages of the opening round, the Royals settled for second place in the standings, seven points behind the Cape Town side.

But Miller, who missed his team’s last two games due to a niggling injury, was unfazed by their recent results as they looked to book their place in the final.

The winner of Tuesday’s match will progress automatically to the trophy decider at the Wanderers on Saturday, while the losing side will play an eliminator in Centurion on Thursday.

“For me the consistency this season has been phenomenal, and our last two games were losses, but if you look at the whole season we’ve been really consistent, so it’s really not a concern for me at all,” Miller said yesterday.

“The guys are in a great space, rested up and obviously up for the battle tomorrow.

“I think it takes one or two guys to step up and put in a match-winning performance and get us through. That’s what we’ve done the whole season and we’re really up for that.”

MI Cape Town in form

Miller admitted they faced a stiff challenge against MI Cape Town, who bounced back after finishing bottom of the table in the last two editions of the SA20, finishing top of the standings this season.

However, Miller felt his side had the beating of the table toppers, provided they hit their straps.

“They (MI Cape Town) seem to be on fire, but that’s a great opportunity for us to knock them off,” the skipper said.

“I think they’re a phenomenal team, and they have a lot of match-winners, but I truly believe in T20 it’s really about seizing the moment, and it takes one or two guys to really stand up and take the game away from the opposition, and that’s hopefully going to happen (for us) tomorrow.”

‘Exciting times for us’

Meanwhile, Cape Town coach Robin Peterson admitted it was a relief to be contesting the playoffs after they missed out in the first two editions of the annual T20 campaign.

“The owners and management staff above me put a lot of effort into the team, so it’s not just about me as a coach, but also the hard work and effort they’ve supported the boys with,” Peterson said.

“It does feel a lot better, but we haven’t achieved anything yet, and there’s a big week ahead. But these are exciting times for us as a group and everybody’s champing at the bit to go.”