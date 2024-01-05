Newlands groundsman will have to ‘take it on the chin’, says Proteas coach Conrad

The second Test between SA and India lasted just over four sessions.

Just like the players and coaches have to accept they sometimes get things wrong so, too, will Newlands groundsman Braam Mong have to “take it on the chin” that he perhaps got things wrong for the second Test between South Africa and India, according to Proteas coach Shukri Conrad.

The second Test between the countries was over in just over four sessions, the match lasting for a day and a bit — officially the quickest in history in relation to number of balls bowled.

India won the match by seven wickets on Thursday morning to square the series after South Africa won the first Test, in Centurion, by more than an innings in less than three days.

The Newlands pitch in Cape Town, which saw 23 wickets fall on day one on Wednesday, has come under fire and there is sure to be some criticism from the International Cricket Council as well.

Inconsistent bounce

According to Proteas batting consultant Ashwell Prince and batter Aiden Markram there was inconsistent bounce from the off on Wednesday, something which caused all the batters, bar Markram, to struggle.

“If the inconsistency is either up or down it’s okay, because you can find a plan to deal with it, but when it’s up and down it’s tough,” said Markam, who scored a stunning 106 in his team’s second innings.

Good length balls were being taken above the wicket-keepers’ shoulders, something Prince said he’d never seen before at Newlands.

‘Get it wrong’

Conrad said after the match he had some sympathy for groundsman Mong, but added he’d have to own the fact the match ended well inside two days.

“I know Braam, he’s a good guy, but sometimes good guys get things wrong. This doesn’t turn Braam into a rubbish groundsman, just like 55 all out doesn’t turn us into a rubbish cricket team. A few days ago we smashed them (in the first Test in Centurion),” said Conrad.

“There will be a lot of learnings for him (Braam). Sometimes you want to get it so right … maybe the wicket was a little over-prepared.

“Just like cricketers and coaches you have to take it on the chin … that will be my message to Braam.”