OPINION: The Proteas have the ability to end their trophy drought

The SA team will be anchored by a powerful top order.

We say this every time the Proteas enter a major championship, but the Champions Trophy tournament starting later this week could bring an end to the years of heartache suffered by South African cricket fans.

For decades, every time the Proteas have turned out in a championship event, they’ve been considered among the favourites.

Only once, however, at the 1998 Champions Trophy, have they emerged triumphant.

But with the powerful side they have in Pakistan, we have to say it again: They really do have a good chance of securing the title.

In-form players

Even though the national squad are without a couple of injured fast bowlers, the players they have are world class and they’re in incredible form.

The top order batters are among the best in the global game, and the depth they have takes the pressure off each individual. If they don’t stand up in any given match, someone else probably will.

In addition, the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen will be ready to lead the bowling attack. And if the wickets offer some turn, they’ll have the services of spinners Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi.

However, based on what we saw in the recent tri-series between South Africa, Pakistan and New Zealand, which was played in Pakistan, flat wickets can be expected. And if the conditions do offer the batters an advantage, that will work in the Proteas’ favour.

As confident as they will be in their bowling attack, the real firepower will come from their batting line-up.

A matter of time

Considering the number of times they have gone in among the favourites and haven’t delivered, it might seem foolish to back the Proteas to lift the trophy.

But both the SA men’s and women’s teams have done well to reach recent World Cup finals, and it is only a matter of time before they end their trophy drought.

Considering the class they have in their side at the moment, the Proteas men have a real chance of doing so at the Champions Trophy.

Let’s hope they follow through and give their fans some reason to celebrate.