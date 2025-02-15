Title chase: Five Proteas players to watch in Champions Trophy tournament

We take a look at five players who could be key to the Proteas' title ambitions.

The Proteas will be eager to break the nation’s lengthy title drought at the ICC Champions Trophy tournament in Pakistan starting next week.

Though it is not a World Cup, the SA team will go some way in appeasing frustrated fans if they are able to secure the Champions Trophy title they last won in 1998.

We take a look at five players who could be key to the Proteas’ trophy ambitions.

Temba Bavuma

The opening batter has been rock solid at the top of the order in recent months, displaying the best shape of his career.

In his last four Test matches, Bavuma has contributed two centuries and three half-centuries, and he proved he was match fit (despite missing the recent SA20 league) by hitting 82 runs in the SA team’s six-wicket ODI loss to Pakistan in their tri-series clash in Karachi on Wednesday.

The skipper has been criticised in the past for his ability in the limited overs formats, but if he hits his straps he can build match-winning foundations.

Ryan Rickelton

The top-order batter took longer than had been expected to cement his place in the national squad, but if there were any remaining questions about Rickelton’s value, they must surely now have been put to bed.

Against Pakistan in Cape Town last month, Rickelton hit his maiden double-century in his 10th Test match, compiling 259 runs.

And he showcased his form during the SA20 campaign, hitting 336 runs (including three half-centuries) in eight matches at an average of 48.00.

His strike rate in the SA20 competition was 178.72, and his ability to score quickly could be key during the first powerplay.

Top-order batter Ryan Rickelton has been in excellent fine form. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Marco Jansen

Having evolved into a genuine all-rounder at the highest level of the game, Jansen can be as destructive with the bat as he is lethal with the ball, and he is in superb form.

The lanky seamer completed the recent SA20 campaign well clear at the top of the wicket-taking standings, with 19 scalps in 13 matches, and he made 204 runs at an average of 22.26.

Able to lead the bowling attack from the front, and equally capable of scoring runs under pressure in the middle-order, his performances could be crucial for the Proteas if they are to challenge for the title.

Proteas all-rounder Marco Jansen. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Kagiso Rabada

With the Proteas attack missing key fast bowlers, including Gerald Coetzee and Anrich Nortje, they will be under-strength in terms of sheer pace.

Fortunately, Rabada has the experience and the ferocity to spearhead the attack, and though the Proteas will be disappointed to not have the services of some speedsters, he will give captain Temba Bavuma the bow he needs if they want to turn up the heat.

Rabada took 12 wickets in nine matches in the SA20 series which concluded last week, and he will bring composure, accuracy and form that will strengthen the Proteas arsenal.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada in action for the Proteas cricket team. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Keshav Maharaj

Heading to the sub-continent with only two specialist spinners might be a little risky, particularly with an under-strength seam attack.

The Proteas do, however, have consistent performer Maharaj, along with Tabraiz Shamsi and part-time slow bowler Aiden Markram.

With the ability to put the opposition under pressure by strangling them at the crease, Maharaj in particular could be lethal for the Proteas, especially on tracks which are expected to favour the batters.

He will be very useful in tight games that go down to the death, and he can also add a few runs down the order with the bat.