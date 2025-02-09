Cricket

Home » Sport » Cricket

Wesley Botton

Compiled by Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

2 minute read

9 Feb 2025

10:42 am

Corbin Bosch joins Proteas squad ahead of Champions Trophy

Fast bowler Kwena Maphaka will also join the squad as a travelling reserve.

Corbin Bosch

All-rounder Corbin Bosch during a Proteas training session last month. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

All-rounder Corbin Bosch has been recalled to the Proteas ODI squad for the Champions Trophy tournament in Pakistan later this month.

Bosch, who played his only ODI against Pakistan at the Wanderers in December, will depart for Karachi on Sunday to link up with the rest of the national squad as a replacement for fast bowler Anrich Nortje.

Though he won’t be available for the first match of a tri-series against Pakistan and New Zealand starting on Monday, he will be available for the rest of the tri-series campaign, which is the last opportunity for the Proteas to prepare for the Champions Trophy.

Maphaka named as reserve

Cricket SA also confirmed Bosch would be joined by 18-year-old fast bowler Kwena Maphaka, who was set to join the national squad as a travelling reserve.

In addition, former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat had joined the Proteas support staff as a consultant for both the tri-series and the Champions Trophy.

The SA team will face New Zealand in Lahore on Monday and Pakistan in Karachi on Wednesday, and they will turn out again in Karachi on Friday if they qualify for the tri-series final.

The Champions Trophy tournament starts on Wednesday, 19 February, and the Proteas will play their first game against Afghanistan on Friday, 21 February.

Champions Trophy squad

Temba Bavuma (captain), Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen

Read more on these topics

Proteas cricket team

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Opinion Let’s call it: We’re wasting our time on land
News Will SA compromise with Trump? Fears standoff could spark economic freefall
News DNA tests may be needed to identify SANDF troops killed in DRC, bodies could be in Uganda until Tuesday
News Trump’s SA executive order: The ANC, DA and GNU’s conundrum
News Trump’s SA executive order: Government slams ‘propoganda’, takes shots at US refugee system

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES