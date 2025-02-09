Corbin Bosch joins Proteas squad ahead of Champions Trophy

Fast bowler Kwena Maphaka will also join the squad as a travelling reserve.

All-rounder Corbin Bosch has been recalled to the Proteas ODI squad for the Champions Trophy tournament in Pakistan later this month.

Bosch, who played his only ODI against Pakistan at the Wanderers in December, will depart for Karachi on Sunday to link up with the rest of the national squad as a replacement for fast bowler Anrich Nortje.

Though he won’t be available for the first match of a tri-series against Pakistan and New Zealand starting on Monday, he will be available for the rest of the tri-series campaign, which is the last opportunity for the Proteas to prepare for the Champions Trophy.

Maphaka named as reserve

Cricket SA also confirmed Bosch would be joined by 18-year-old fast bowler Kwena Maphaka, who was set to join the national squad as a travelling reserve.

In addition, former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat had joined the Proteas support staff as a consultant for both the tri-series and the Champions Trophy.

The SA team will face New Zealand in Lahore on Monday and Pakistan in Karachi on Wednesday, and they will turn out again in Karachi on Friday if they qualify for the tri-series final.

The Champions Trophy tournament starts on Wednesday, 19 February, and the Proteas will play their first game against Afghanistan on Friday, 21 February.

Champions Trophy squad

Temba Bavuma (captain), Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen