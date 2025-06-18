Multimedia

PICTURES: Proteas receive heroes welcome in Johannesburg

Picture of Michel Bega

Compiled by Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

3 minute read

18 June 2025

11:59 am

The South African cricket team received a heroes welcome upon their arrival back in South Africa after being crowned World Test champions.

Captain of the South Africa men’s Cricket Team, the Proteas, Temba Bavuma holds the Mace upon arriving with the rest of the team at the O.R. Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park on June 18, 2025 after winning the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship at Lord’s. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)

Captain of the South Africa men’s Cricket Team, the Proteas, Temba Bavuma (C) holds the Mace as South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada (R) claps his hands upon arriving with the rest of the team at the O.R. Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park on June 18, 2025 after winning the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship at Lord’s. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)
Proteas Test Coach Shukri Conrad (R) holds the Mace next to the Captain of the South Africa men’s Cricket Team, the Proteas, Temba Bavuma upon arriving with the rest of the team at the O.R. Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park on June 18, 2025 after winning the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship at Lord’s. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)
Supporters of the South Africa men’s Cricket Team, the Proteas, gather at the O.R. Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park on June 18, 2025 ahead of their arrival after winning the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship at Lord’s. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)
Supporters of the South Africa men’s Cricket Team, the Proteas, hold cut out of its captain Temba Bavuma as they celebrate at the O.R. Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park on June 18, 2025 ahead of their arrival after winning the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship at Lord’s. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)
Supporters of the South Africa men’s Cricket Team, the Proteas, celebrate at the O.R. Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park on June 18, 2025 ahead of their arrival after winning the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship at Lord’s. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)

