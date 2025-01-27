OPINION: Test Team of the Year — Proteas snub is puzzling

No Bavuma, no Rabada ... after SA Test team win six matches in a row in latter half of 2024.

You know what you get for winning six Tests in a row in the latter half of 2024 — a place in the World Test Championship final at Lord’s this June, but, not a single player being “selected” in the ICC Test team of the Year.

The Proteas finished top of the rankings at the end of 2024, having won six Tests in a row, and were undefeated in seven because of a drawn match in Port-of-Spain in August, yet none of their players were deemed good enough to make the Team of the Year.

If must be a huge disappointment for some of the players and even coach Shukri Conrad who has turned the Test team into quite a potent unit. They’ll take on Australia in the WTC final at Lord’s in June.

This after coming under fire for qualifying for the final having not played against Australia or England in the 2024 calendar year and having only faced India in a two-Test series.

Bavuma averaging over 55

But it’s not only the Proteas who were disregarded by the ICC and those who voted. Australia were also “snubbed” with just Pat Cummins named in the Team of the Year.

For the record, the Test team of 2024 is: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Duckett, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Kamindu Mendis, Jamie Smith (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Pat Cummins (capt), Matt Henry, Jasprit Bumrah.

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma can feel hard-done by after scoring 503 runs in five Tests last year at 55.88, including one century and four 50s. Maybe if he continues his excellent Test form he’ll get a look-in this year.

Kagiso Rabada must have also been close to making the team after taking 34 wickets in eight Tests in 2024. Keshav Maharaj (35 wickets in seven Tests) was surely also an option, and Marco Jansen (22 wickets) too, but he played in just four Tests.

At least Laura Wolvaardt, South Africa’s star women’s opening batter was recognised, making the Women’s ODI Team of the Year, along with Marizanne Kapp, while Wolvaardt is also in the running to be named Women’s Cricketer of the Year and Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year.

Meanwhile, young Annerie Dercksen is one of the four candidates in the running for the women’s Emerging Player of the Year award.