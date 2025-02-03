SA20 playing windows announced: Festive season start for 2026 edition

Cricket fans will have plenty to look forward to over the next three seasons.

The fourth season of the SA20 competition will start earlier than usual, towards the end of this year, to finish in time for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in February next year.

This was confirmed by the organisers of the SA20 competition on Monday.

The windows for the next three editions — 2026, 2027 and 2028 — were revealed ahead of the playoffs phase of Season Three, which happens this week.

Current playoffs

On Tuesday in Qualifier One, MI Cape Town and the Paarl Royals clash in Gqeberha for a spot in the final, while on Wednesday, in the Eliminator, in Centurion, Sunrisers Eastern Cape take on Joburg Super Kings.

In Qualifier Two, on Thursday, also in Centurion, the loser of Qualifier One will take on the winner of the Eliminator for a place in the final on Saturday, at the Wanderers.

Season Four start

In confirming the next three editions’ playing window, SA20 organisers and Cricket South Africa revealed Season Four will get under way on December 26 this year, during the peak festive season, and the competition will run until January 26 2026. The T20 World Cup will follow in India and Sri Lanka.

Season Five will return to its regular January slot running from January 9 until February 14 2027. This will allow for a bigger rest period between matches and less weekday matches.

In 2027, Season Six will run from January 9 until February 13 2028. The year will also see South Africa host the 50 overs World Cup in October and November.

Early planning

“Confirming the Betway SA20 window for a three-year period allows the league to bring certainty to all stakeholders and assists in securing our place when planning the global calendar,’’ said the league commissioner Graeme Smith.

“We know fans respond particularly well to weekend and holiday fixtures and with the T20 World Cup in early February next year, our Season Four dates provide the unique opportunity to capitalise on South Africa’s peak cricket season and key public holidays.

“Early planning has also meant that we are able to look at an extended window from 2026/27 and this will optimise scheduling, logistics and the fan experience.”