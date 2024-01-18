Royals gaining confidence after ‘great start’ to SA20 campaign, says Buttler

The Royals climbed to the top of the standings, ahead of Durban's Super Giants on net run rate.

England international Jos Buttler on his way to a half-century for the Paarl Royals during their SA20 match against the Joburg Super Kings. Picture: SA20

They are not getting ahead of themselves, experienced batter Jos Buttler insists, but their results thus far have given the Paarl Royals confidence in the chase for the SA20 title.

The Royals extended their unbeaten run after three games in the competition, romping to a seven-wicket victory over a struggling Joburg Super Kings team in Paarl on Wednesday night, as they cemented themselves among the early front runners in the battle for the playoffs.

And while they were wary of becoming over-confident, with seven matches still to play before the semi-finals, Buttler felt they were in a good space.

“It’s been great to have a good start to the tournament. The wins breed confidence in the boys,” said Buttler.

“With each game you start on nought again, and we know that, but we’re certainly in a good position at the moment.”

‘Out of the fight’

Following their latest defeat, the Super Kings were left flailing in the bottom half of the table without a win from four matches.

For head coach Stephen Fleming, however, the loss against the Royals was less of a concern than their inability to put up a fight.

Needing 135 runs to win, the Western Cape side reached their target with 35 balls to spare, anchored by Buttler who hit 70 not out.

The visiting team’s batters closed out an impressive all-round performance after seamer Lungi Ngidi had led their bowling attack by taking 3/17.

“The nature of the loss is the most disturbing aspect for us, being out of the fight,” Fleming said.

“We’re trying to find the catalyst for the season to get started, but we’re just lacking a couple of things – one is execution and the other is a bit of confidence now as well.

“The other teams are playing positively and aggressively… and we’ve got a lot of work to do, mentally more than anything, to get back in the fight.”

The Royals will return to action against MI Cape Town at Newlands on Friday, as they look to take control at the top of the table, and the Super Kings will have another chance to secure crucial points when they host the Pretoria Capitals at the Wanderers on Saturday.