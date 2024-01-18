Pretoria Capitals v Durban’s Super Giants: All you need to know

The Super Giants are lying second in the overall standings, while the Capitals are rock bottom.

Durban’s Super Giants, seen here in a huddle, will target their fourth straight SA20 win against the Pretoria Capitals. Picture: SA20

It will be a crucial fixture for both teams on Thursday when the Pretoria Capitals host Durban’s Super Giants in their SA20 battle in Centurion.

The Super Giants won their first three round-robin games on the trot, and while they enter the match in second place in the standings (behind Paarl Royals on net run rate), they will have a chance to regain their lead at the top of the table.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Capitals will be hungry for their first points of the campaign, and though they hold at least one game in hand over every other team in the competition, last year’s finalists need to turn things around before they fall too far behind in the race for the playoffs.

Here are all the details about the match in Centurion

Where and what time: SuperSport Park, first ball 5.30pm

Who’s playing: Pretoria Capitals from Centurion and Durban’s Super Giants from Durban

How to watch: SuperSport, channels 201 and 212

Squads

Capitals: Matthew Boast, Corbin Bosch, Eathan Bosch, Shane Dadswell, Theunis de Bruyn, Daryn Dupavillon, Colin Ingram, Will Jacks, Senuran Muthusamy, Jimmy Neesham, Hardus Viljoen, Wayne Parnell, Migael Pretorius, Adil Rashid, Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt, Paul Stirling, Tiaan van Vuuren, Kyle Verreynne

Super Giants: Noor Ahmad, Matthew Breetzke, Junior Dala, Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Mayers, Wiaan Mulder, Naveed-ul-Haq Murid, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Dwaine Pretorius, Jason Smith, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jon-Jon Smuts, Reece Topley, Prenelan Subrayen

Players to watch

With a high-scoring match expected, provided conditions are suitable (with potential rain on the cards), both teams will need to score quickly and do their best to contain their opponents.

For the high-flying Super Giants, Proteas star Heinrich Klaasen has already racked up 162 runs from three matches at an average of 81.00 and a strike rate of 197.56, and he could play a key role in keeping the run-rate high enough for his team.

With the ball, the visitors will look to spin bowler Keshav Maharaj to help strangle their attack, while their pace bowlers do what they can to restrict partnerships.

The Capitals, meanwhile, will turn to some of their most experienced players in an attempt to shine in front of their home crowd at SuperSport Park.

Explosive batter Rilee Rossouw could play a prominent role for the hosts, while England spinner Adil Rashid will be eager to make an impact with the ball.

Last season

In the first round-robin match between the two sides last year, in Durban, the Super Giants were completely crushed by the Capitals in one of the most convincing performances of the campaign.

After bowling out the hosts for 80 runs, the Pretoria side reached their target with more than 12 overs to spare, charging to an eight-wicket victory.

Turning things around at SuperSport Park two weeks later, however, the Super Giants made 254/4, thanks to an unbeaten century from Heinrich Klaasen.

They went on to dismiss the home side for 103, wrapping up a massive 151-run win.