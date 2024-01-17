Paarl Royals slay Joburg Super Kings to stay unbeaten

The Super Kings fell well short of bagging their first win of the SA20 season.

The Paarl Royals continued their unbeaten run on Wednesday night, coasting to a seven-wicket victory over the Joburg Super Kings in their SA20 match in Paarl.

Needing 135 runs to win, the Royals reached their target with 35 balls to spare, securing their third straight victory of the T20 competition and preventing the Super Kings from getting their campaign off the ground.

While seam bowler Lizaad Williams got an early breakthrough when he had opener Jason Roy trapped leg-before for just five runs in the second over, Wihan Lubbe then joined Jos Buttler at the crease and the duo launched an explosive assault.

They combined in an 87-run stand for the second wicket, and after Lubbe was removed by spinner Imran Tahir for 39 runs after a successful review midway through the innings, Buttler went on to hammer an unbeaten 70 – his 78th career T20 half-century – as he guided his team to 135/3.

Buttler faced just 37 deliveries in a knock which featured eight fours and three sixes, wrapping up a solid all-round effort from the hosts.

Super Kings innings

Earlier, after winning the toss, the Super Kings were bowled out for 134 runs in the final over of their innings, as they went in search of their first win of the season.

Top-order batter Leus du Plooy carried the visitors, and while he struggled to find partners, the experienced left-hander managed to keep them afloat. Du Plooy made 71 runs off 43 balls – his 16th T20 half-century – before he was run out by wicketkeeper Buttler with one delivery left in the innings.

While Du Plooy ensured the Super Kings reached triple figures, the Royals’ bowling attack did well to keep wickets tumbling as they prevented the Joburg side from gaining too much momentum.

The home team’s exploits with the ball were spearheaded by Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, who returned 3/17. And while he was more expensive, West Indies international Obed McCoy grabbed a couple of key scalps, taking 2/31 to help set up a convincing victory.