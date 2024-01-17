Paarl Royals v Joburg Super Kings: All you need to know

The teams have contrasting form going into the match, with the hosts unbeaten and the visitors looking for a first win.

The Paarl Royals will look to make it three out of three to keep the pressure on SA20 log leaders, Durban’s Super Giants, while the visitors, Joburg Super Kings, are still looking for their first win of the competition, with this already their fourth game.

The Paarl-based team have so far beaten the Pretoria Capitals home and away, with them taking on new competition for the first time this season on Wednesday.

The Joburg-based side’s first game in Gqeberha was washed out, while they have lost their other two matches against MI Cape Town and Durban’s Super Giants.

Here are all the details about the match in Paarl:

Where and what time: Boland Park, with first ball at 5.30pm

Who’s playing: Paarl Royals from Paarl against Joburg Super Kings from Johannesburg

How to watch: SuperSport, channel 212

Squads:

Paarl Royals: Ferisco Adams, Fabian Allen, Jos Buttler, Bjorn Fortuin, Evan Jones, Wihann Lubbe, Keith Dudgeon, Obed McCoy, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqaba Peter, Jason Roy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lorcan Tucker, John Turner, Mitchell van Buuren, Dane Vilas, Codi Yusuf

Joburg Super Kings: Moeen Ali, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Sam Cook, Faf du Plessis, Leus du Plooy, Donovan Ferreira, Dayyaan Galiem, Reeza Hendricks, Ronan Herrmann, Zahir Khan, Wayne Madsen, Sibonelo Makhanya, Aaron Phangiso, Romario Shepherd, Kyle Simmonds, Imran Tahir, David Wiese, Lizaad Williams

Players to watch:

For the home team, English opener Jos Buttler will be key and he’ll want to make a big contribution after struggling to get going this season, while David Miller and Mitchell van Buuren will want to continue their fine batting form so far.

Andile Phehlukwayo has also shown all his all-rounder skills this season, while in the bowling department Lungi Ngidi holds the key.

The Super Kings are desperate for a good all-round showing. None of the batters have come off yet and they’ll hope Faf du Plessis can find some form, but so, too Leus du Plooy, Reeza Hendricks and Donovan Ferreira.

The bowling department, too, needs to come good, whoever the coaches select to feature in Paarl.

Last season:

In their first game in Paarl, the visitors were bowled out for a paltry 81 with the Royals reaching their target with three wickets down and inside 11 overs.

Bjorn Fortuin and Evan Jones both picked up three wickets. Jos Buttler led the way for Paarl with the bat.

In the return match at the Wanderers, rain had the final say, washing the game out with the Royals having faced just 15 overs and being well-placed at 131/4.