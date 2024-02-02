Paarl Royals v Sunrisers Eastern Cape: All you need to know

It's the first of back-to-back matches between the teams in this late stage of the SA20 season.

Two of the form teams in the second edition of the SA20 are in action in Paarl on Friday and it’s likely that only will it be the outside temperature that’s going to be sizzling hot.

The Sunrisers are second on the points table, while the Royals are third so we’re in for a crackerjack game in the Boland. The teams meet again on Sunday in the final round-robin clash.

Here are all the details about the match in Paarl:

Where and what time: Boland Park, with first ball at 5.30pm

Who’s playing: Paarl Royals from Paarl against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape from Gqeberha

Where to watch: SuperSport, channel 212

Squads

Royals: Ferisco Adams, Fabian Allen, Jos Buttler, Bjorn Fortuin, Evan Jones, Wihann Lubbe, Keith Dudgeon, Obed McCoy, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqaba Peter, Jason Roy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lorcan Tucker, John Turner, Mitchell van Buuren, Dane Vilas, Codi Yusuf

Sunrisers EC: Tom Abell, Ottneil Baartman, Temba Bavuma, Liam Dawson, Sarel Erwee, Aya Gqamane, Simon Harmer, Jordan Hermann, Marco Jansen, Patrick Kruger, Dawid Malan, Aiden Markram, Adam Rossington, Caleb Seleka, Andile Simelane, Tristan Stubbs, Beyers Swanepoel, Daniel Worrall

Players to watch

The home team have had plenty of players contribute to their success so far, but in the batting Jos Buttler, Wihann Lubbe, Jason Roy and David Miller will be key. Mitchell van Buuren and Dane Vilas have also had their moments.

In the bowling department few have been better than Lungi Ngidi this season, while Tabraiz Smasi, Obed McCoy and and Bjorn Fortuin have also chipped in with wickets.

For the men from the Eastern Cape, Tom Abell, Jordan Hermann, Dawid Malan, Aiden Markram and Tristan Stubbs are key, while in the bowling department Ottniel Baartman, Daniel Worrall, Patrick Kruger and Simon Harmer have been good up to now.

Last season

The Sunrisers won the first clash between the teams in Paarl last season, by five wickets. After the Royals had posted 127/7 in their 20 overs the Sunrisers reached their target with five wickets down and after 18.2 overs.

In the return fixture in Gqeberha, the Royals won by five wickets, chasing down the Sunrisers’ score of 130/7 in 18.5 overs.