Politics cost Teegar SA U19 captaincy

CSA have relieved David Teegar off his duties as SA U19 captain ahead of the U19 Cricket world Cup. Picture: Gallo Images

CSA reportedly removed David Teeger, a Jew, as SA U19 captain due to political pressure.

The 19-year-old was on Friday “relieved” of the role by CSA ahead of the U19 World Cup in South Africa for “safety” reasons, relating to pro-Israel comments he made when receiving the Rising Star of the Absa Jewish Achiever Awards in November.

“Yes, I’ve been given this award, and yes, I’m now the Rising Star, but the true rising stars are the young soldiers in Israel,” he said.

Israel is currently fighting a war against Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, following the terrorist attack on 7 October.

Politics at the centre of it all

On Friday, CSA said it had “been receiving regular security and risk updates regarding the U19 World Cup” and “been advised that protests related to the war in Gaza can be anticipated at the venues for the tournament”.

CSA added: “We have also been advised that they are likely to focus on the position of the SA U19 captain, David Teeger, and that there is a risk that they could result in conflict or even violence, including between rival groups of protestors.”

However, several sources who are closely involved in security arrangements for the U19 World Cup told Rapport newspaper that there is no information to suggest that the security threat at any game would be greater if Teeger were to retain his position as captain.

Rapport‘s sources in the State Security Agency, the police and other security experts involved in the situation all said they are unaware of such a threat surrounding Teeger’s involvement, and that no threat has been made against Teeger specifically or against any of the participating teams.

When contacted by Rapport, CSA board chairman Lawson Naidoo did not want to elaborate on the nature of the security risks on which CSA based its decision.

Meanwhile, Rapport has established that CSA asked Teeger to voluntarily relinquish the captaincy earlier in the week.

This came after sports minister Zizi Kodwa had addressed the team on Monday and appeared to talk about Teeger’s situation without naming him.

In a landmark case this week, South Africa formally told the International Court of Justice that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

SA also asked the United Nations’ top court to order an immediate halt to Israeli military operations in Gaza.

This story was first published on sacricketmag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.