Pretoria Capitals v Paarl Royals: All you need to know

The Capitals will have revenge on their mind back on home turf after losing their SA20 opener against the Royals in Paarl.

The Pretoria Capitals play their first home match against the Paarl Royals in Centurion on Sunday afternoon. Picture: SA20

The Pretoria Capitals will be taking on the Paarl Royals in both teams second match of this seasons SA20 competition in Centurion on Sunday afternoon.

It is an early season double header for the teams after they opened their campaign against each other in Paarl on this past Friday night, with the hosts emerging victorious.

The Capitals will thus have revenge on their mind back on home turf and they will be looking to bounce back in style, while the Royals try to claim a double over their Highveld rivals.

Here are all the details about the match in Centurion

Where and what time: Supersport Park, first ball 3:30pm

Who’s playing: Pretoria Capitals from Pretoria against Paarl Royals from Paarl

How to watch: Supersport, channel 212

Squads:

PC: Matthew Boast, Corbin Bosch, Eathan Bosch, Shane Dadswell, Theunis de Bruyn, Daryn Dupavillon, Colin Ingram, Will Jacks, Senuran Muthusamy, Jimmy Neesham, Hardus Viljoen, Wayne Parnell, Migael Pretorius, Adil Rashid, Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt, Paul Stirling, Tiaan van Vuuren, Kyle Verreynne

PR: Ferisco Adams, Fabian Allen, Jos Buttler, Bjorn Fortuin, Evan Jones, Wihann Lubbe, Keith Dudgeon, Obed McCoy, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqaba Peter, Jason Roy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lorcan Tucker, John Turner, Mitchell van Buuren, Dane Vilas, Codi Yusuf

Players to watch:

For the Capitals, in the first match English opener Phil Salt impressed in scoring 39 off 31 balls, but his fellow opener Will Jacks struggled and he will want to improve with the bat, while Rilee Rossouw showed what he can do with 29 off 18 but he will also want to be even better.

Jimmy Neesham had a decent first game, picking up 1/14 in two overs and then scored 21 off 18 balls, but he struggled to hit the boundary at crucial moments and he will want to be much better with his execution.

On the Royals front Andile Phehlukwayo was the star of the first game with him named man-of-the-match after scoring an unbeaten 28 off 14 balls and picking up 2/29 with the ball, so he will be eager to continue his top start.

David Miller (41), Mitchell van Buuren (28) and Jason Roy (23) also played decently and will want to add to that, while Jos Buttler struggled a bit and he will want to improve.

The Royals bowlers were all decent and players like Obed McCoy, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi will be keen to build on those efforts.

Previous matches:

Last season the sides battled it out on three occasions. In the first match in Paarl the Royals clinched a six wicket win with two balls to spare. The second match in Pretoria saw the Capitals bounce back with a 59-run win. In the semifinal in Johannesburg the Capitals claimed a 29-run win.

This season saw the teams open their season against each other in Paarl. The hosts batted first and managed a good 170/6 on a tricky pitch thanks to captain David Miller’s 41 and a 28 run cameo off 14 balls from Andile Phehlukwayo. The Capitals were then throttled in their innings finishing on 133/7 in reply for a 27-run loss, with Phehlukwayo again impressing picking up 2/29