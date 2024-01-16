DA calls on CSA to reveal security threats against Teeger

The DA challenged Cricket SA to reverse its decision by Friday, failing which it will escalate the matter to the SA Human Rights Commission.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on Cricket South Africa (CSA) to reveal the security threats against 19-year-old David Teeger and reverse its decision to strip him of the national captaincy ahead of this week’s U19 Cricket World Cup.

Teeger was initially named as captain, but relieved of the team’s leadership amid fears there will be protests following his recent comments about the war in Israel and Gaza which was flagged to CSA by the Palestine Solidarity Alliance (PSA).

The Proteas player hit the headlines late last year after receiving the “rising star” award at the ABSA Jewish Achiever Awards in Johannesburg.

“Yes, I’ve been [given] this award, and, yes, I’m now the Rising Star, but the true rising stars are the young soldiers in Israel,” Teeger told the SA Jewish Report on receiving his accolade in October.

A Cricket South Africa investigation, led by attorney Wim Trengove, cleared Teeger of wrongdoing in December and he was reinstated.

Uncovering the truth

DA Shadow Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Veronica van Dyk said the party is taking further steps to uncover the truth behind the alleged security threat.

“Media reports indicate a lack of tangible proof regarding any threats to the team, as senior officials responsible for securing cricket events and sources within the state security agency, police, and security experts have all confirmed the absence of substantial threats.”

“The association must divulge who their security analysts and experts are, the basis on which the decision was made, and specifics regarding the threats received that led to the decision,” van Dyk said.

Ultimatum

Van Dyk confirmed that the DA has submitted a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) application to obtain the risk assessment report mentioned by Cricket SA.

“This report is crucial to understanding the basis on which CSA made its decision to strip Teeger of the captaincy.”

“The DA challenges Cricket SA to reverse this decision by Friday, 19 January, failing which the party will escalate the matter to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC),” Van Dyk added.

South Africa’s opening match of the U19 Cricket World Cup takes place in Potchefstroom on Friday against the West Indies.

Despite being stripped of the captaincy, Teeger remains part of the squad.

Meanwhile, South Africa also made world headlines last week after it brought a case against Israel accusing it of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

