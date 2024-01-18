Cricket

Wesley Botton

By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

18 Jan 2024

Jacks leads Capitals to victory over high-flying Super Giants

The Pretoria side picked up their first win from three games this season.

Pretoria Capitals all-rounder Will Jacks

All-rounder Will Jacks scored a century for the Pretoria Capitals in their SA20 match against Durban’s Super Giants. Picture: SA20

The Pretoria Capitals secured a crucial victory on Thursday night, grabbing their first points of the SA20 league after England international Will Jacks led a magnificent all-round effort against an in-form Durban’s Super Giants team in Centurion.

Chasing a formidable target of 205 runs to win, the Super Giants fell well short, as they were handed their first defeat of the popular T20 competition.

It was a breakthrough result for the Capitals, who picked up their first win of the campaign, with their 17-run victory keeping them in the run for the playoffs as the opening round gained momentum.

The Durban outfit made a concerted effort to chase down their target, with eight of their batters reaching double figures, but none of them managed to kick on. Opener Matthew Breetzke top-scored with 33 runs, and their combined contributions were not enough as the Super Giants were restricted to 187/7.

Jacks, who opened the bowling for the Capitals with his right-arm spin, led the attack by returning 2/18. Seam bowlers Hardus Viljoen (2/39) and Wayne Parnell (2/54) also grabbed two wickets each.

Capitals innings

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, the Capitals had got off to a spectacular start, with Jacks and compatriot Phil Salt combining in an explosive 75-run stand for the first wicket.

And while Salt fell in the sixth over, after contributing 24 off 13, Jacks took control by hammering a thunderous 101 off just 42 balls at a strike rate of 240.47, in an innings which included eight fours and an incredible nine sixes. It was his second career T20 century.

Middle-order batter Colin Ingram also made a key contribution for the home team, hitting 43 off 23 deliveries to lift their total and keep pressure on the visitors as the home side reached a commanding total of 204/9.

England seamer Reece Topley led a fighting Super Giants attack, returning 3/34, but they were unable to contain a determined Capitals line-up as the hosts got their campaign off the ground.

