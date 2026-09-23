Pearl Modiadie and her baby daddy celebrate son’s birthday [PICS]

Modiadie and her son's father, businessman Nathaniel Oppenheimer, welcomed their son in 2020.

Television and radio personality Pearl Modiadie recently celebrated her son’s sixth birthday.

She took to Instagram to share pictures from the birthday celebration.

‘The greatest joy of my life’

Captioning the pictures, Modiadie reflected on her son turning six and the people who have been part of his life.

“My boy, you are so deeply loved. By Mommy and Daddy, by your family, by our friends and by all the beautiful people who continue to show up for you,” she wrote.

She said his sixth birthday was an occasion to celebrate his personality and the joy he brings to those around him.

“Six years of you has given us so much to celebrate. Your joy, your curiosity, your love for God, that big personality of yours and the way you light up the lives of everyone around you.

“You owned your special day and seeing you happy made my heart even happier,” she wrote.

Modiadie ended the message by wishing her son well for the future.

“May your life always be full. Full of laughter, friendship, family and people who love you exactly as you are. 6 beautiful years of loving you and you’ve been the greatest joy of my life.”