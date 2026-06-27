Proteas women ready for ‘must win’ game, says assistant coach Terblanche

Depending on the results of the last two Group A matches, Australia, South Africa and India are all still in with a chance of reaching the T20 World Cup semifinals.

South Africa will focus on the controllables, according to assistant coach Claire Terblanche, as they gear up for a crunch clash against Bangladesh at the Women’s T20 World Cup in London on Sunday (11.30am start).

With Australia clear at the top of the Group A table on eight points, the battle for the second semifinal spot from their group will likely be contested between South Africa and India (both on six points) in the last round of pool matches, with Australia facing India later on Sunday (3.30pm start), also at Lord’s.

If South Africa win and Australia win, the Proteas will progress to the play-offs, but if South Africa lose and India win, the Proteas will be eliminated.

If South Africa and India both win their games, or if they both lose their matches, the team that progresses will be determined on net run rate.

Australia can also still be knocked out on net run rate if the Proteas and India win their games this weekend.

“The girls in our setup are quite professional. We know what we need to do, and it’s kind of that ball-by-ball and match-by-match situation, so it comes down to Bangladesh and South Africa,” Terblanche said on Saturday.

“Yes, we have to win it, and after the game it’s then out of our hands what happens between Australia and India, but as long as we’re focusing on what we’re doing, the result will take care of itself.”

All-round effort

Terblanche was pleased with the number of players who had stood up for the Proteas during the tournament, which suggested they were not only gelling well but did not need to rely on only a few key players.

In their previous four group matches, Tazmin Brits had hit a century (one of only three women in the tournament to have scored a ton), while Marizanne Kapp and Annerie Dercksen had both made half-centuries.

With the ball, Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka had both taken three-wicket hauls in group fixtures.

“Different players have stepped up in different matches,” Terblanche said.

“It just shows us that there are people in our squad who are coming together quite nicely and performing when we need them to.”