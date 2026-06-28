Proteas women edge Bangladesh to stay in T20 World Cup semi-finals picture

In a nervy chase, the South Africans struggled to score the runs required to win.

South Africa’s Proteas women’s team held their nerve to edge past Bangladesh at the T20 Women’s World Cup in London on Sunday and keep alive their hopes of making it to the semi-finals later in the week.

They won by four wickets with just four balls remaining, having chased 118 to win.

The victory, the team’s fourth in a row after losing to Australia in their opening match, gave the Proteas eight log points, two more than India, who were to face Australia later in the day.

An Australian win would guarantee the Proteas play in the last four, but a win by India would put them level on log points with South Africa, with net run rate then determining who advances and who is knocked out.

South Africa struggled to chase down the low target on Sunday, following the early dismissal of captain Laura Wolvaardt off the first ball she faced.

Annerie Dercksen made 45 off 45 and Tazmin Brits got 20 off 20, but no one else managed to go big. There were some soft dismissals, including the run out of Kapp for 16, and by the time the last over came around it was anyone’s game to win.

Chloe Tryon hit back-t

Earlier, after winning the toss and opting to bat first, Bangladesh scored 117 for five in their 20 overs.

Sobhana Mostary top scored with 42 (48), while captain Nigar Sultana made 32 not out off 20. They were ably supported by Sharmin Akhter with 22.

The South Africans’ bowling was top drawer. Kapp (1/9 in four) picked up a wicket with the first ball of the match and was excellent throughout her spell.

Shabnim Ismail got 1/15 in her four, Nonkululeko Mlaba picked up 2/22 in her four while Nadine de Klerk got 1/17 in two.