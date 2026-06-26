Scoring a century is nice, but it’s the World Cup we want, says Tazmin Brits

The SA opener says there are a few nerves around going into this weekend's fixture against Bangladesh.

Tazmin Brits admits a big Sunday awaits the Proteas women’s team at the T20 Women’s World Cup taking place in England.

The South Africans must beat Bangladesh in their final group game at Lord’s in London to stand a chance of finishing in the top two in their pool and advancing to the semi-finals.

At the same time, India must lose to runway group leaders and tournament favourites Australia.

As things stand, Australia lead the way with eight points, India are second with six, followed by South Africa, also with six. India have a far superior run-rate to South Africa however. Bangladesh are fourth with four points, followed by Pakistan and the Netherlands who have no points.

Nerves

“We take every game serious, and will go out and try to win that one [on Sunday],” said the Proteas opener, following her batting masterclass against the Netherlands in Bristol on Thursday.

Brits smashed a stunning 114 not out off 69 balls to guide the Proteas to a score of 208/1 in their20 overs. South African then restricted Netherlands to 120/8, ensuring an 88-run win.

“We won’t look at run-rates [on Sunday],” said Brits, who admitted she was aware of the situation going into the game.

“We have to show up … I am a bit nervous, but sometimes being nervous is good for you. That’s when the best character comes out.”

Bangladesh have so far beaten Pakistan and the Netherlands and will be no pushovers.

‘Play with intent’

The South Africans though have been in good nick, with several different players sticking up their hands, Brits being the latest.

On Thursday she hit 15 fours and three sixes on the way to her first international T20 century.

“I don’t look at stats, but yes, it’s a nice achievement. I’m glad I could get a hundred and help the team get to 200. I really just want us to win the World Cup, and want to contribute,” she said.

“The coach (Mandla Mashimbyi) told me to go out and enjoy the game, but to also play with more intent,” added the opener about her innings in Bristol.

“At the second drinks break he said the sixes needed to now fly. Luckily Annerie [Dercksen] came in and she helped with that. That’s when we climbed in.”

Dercksen scored a quick-fire 37 not out off 16 balls.

The Proteas’ match against Bangladesh in London on Sunday starts at 11.30am, followed by the clash between Australia and India at 3.30pm, at the same venue.