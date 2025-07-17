Proteas batters must find their rhythm, says assistant coach Prince

South Africa are lying second, behind New Zealand on net run-rate, in the T20 tri-series standings.

The Proteas did not hit their straps with the bat against New Zealand on Wednesday, assistant coach Ashwell Prince admitted, but the SA team were confident of bouncing back in their remaining matches of the T20 International tri-series in Harare.

After winning their first game of the series against hosts Zimbabwe earlier in the week, the Proteas were handed a 21-run defeat against the Black Caps.

Chasing 174 runs to win, South Africa were bowled out for 152, as New Zealand secured victory with 10 balls to spare.

In the process, the Black Caps took the lead in the series standings. While they were equal on two points with the Proteas, the Kiwis were ahead on net run-rate.

“I think the nature of T20 cricket is that this is how it can go. They’ve obviously got a good side, we’ve also got a good side and a fairly young side,” said Prince, the Proteas batting coach.

“We didn’t get any rhythm going really with our batting, particularly early on, and I think that’s quite key when you’re chasing a score, just getting some sort of rhythm going and getting a partnership early on. If you don’t do that, you’re always trying to catch up.

“We know we have the power to catch up, keeping an eye on the difference between the runs required and the balls left, and we managed to bring that down nicely, but at the same time we kept losing wickets. So it’s just about finding that balance when you’re chasing a score.”

Confident of hitting back

With Zimbabwe facing New Zealand in the next match of the T20 International tri-series on Friday, the Proteas had a few days off ahead of their next game against the hosts on Sunday (1pm start).

Prince said they would take the chance to rest up a bit and gather themselves before focusing on their next clash this weekend.

He said the SA team still felt they could win their remaining games and qualify for next week’s series final.

“In the next game, you play what’s in front of you, and we know we have the firepower to win every game in this series,” Prince said.

“But we also respect the opposition and we are beatable, so we’ll take it one game at a time.”