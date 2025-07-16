Proteas slip against Black Caps in T20 tri-series clash

New Zealand triumphed with 10 balls to spare.

South Africa were crushed on Wednesday, falling in a 21-run defeat to New Zealand in their T20 International tri-series clash in Harare.

With the Black Caps picking up two points, they drew clear of the SA team on net run-rate, with the Proteas also holding two points after beating hosts Zimbabwe in the series opener earlier this week.

Chasing 174 runs to win against New Zealand, the South African side got off to an explosive start, but they struggled to build partnerships as wickets tumbled throughout their innings.

Only three Proteas players reached double figures, led by middle-order batter Dewald Brevis who bashed 35 runs off 18 balls.

And they ultimately fell in a convincing defeat, with the Black Caps bowling them out for 152 runs with 10 balls to spare.

“I felt (the target) was gettable, it was a good pitch. We obviously lost a few wickets early on which put us up against it,” said Proteas coach Shukri Conrad.

“We managed to get something going – while Dewald Brevis was out there we had a chance – but we just kept losing wickets all the way through and eventually fell just short.”

New Zealand innings

Earlier, after being sent in to bat, the Black Caps were led by top-order batter Tim Robinson, who hit a career best 75 not out off 57.

And while the Kiwis looked to be struggling at 70/5 in the 10th over, middle-order batter Bevon Jacobs combined well with Robinson.

The duo shared an unbroken 103-run stand for the sixth wicket, with Jacobs (playing his first international match) contributing an unbeaten 44 off 30, as they carried their team to 173/5.

Kwena Maphaka led the Proteas attack, with the 19-year-old fast bowler taking 2/38, while spinner Senuran Muthusamy (making his T20 International debut) did well to return 1/19 in his four overs.

“I felt we bowled really well. The plans were pretty good and we bowled the bouncer pretty well, which brought us a few wickets,” Conrad said.

“But I think they (New Zealand) had a good finish towards the end.”

Next up in the tri-series, Zimbabwe will face New Zealand on Friday, and South Africa will compete again on Sunday when they turn out against hosts Zimbabwe.