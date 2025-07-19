Proteas building off a ‘broad base’, says spinner Senuran Muthusamy

South Africa will turn out against Zimbabwe in their next T20 tri-series match on Sunday.

South African cricket is building real depth at international level due to solid structures at home, according to spin bowler Senuran Muthusamy.

Playing with second-string squads, giving multiple younger players a chance, the Proteas secured a 2-0 victory over Zimbabwe in their Test series in Bulawayo earlier this month before beating the hosts in the opening match of the T20 International tri-series in Harare on Monday.

And while the SA team lost to New Zealand in their second tri-series match on Wednesday, Muthusamy felt they had showcased their ability to shine even without many of the nation’s experienced stars.

“I think the beauty of South African cricket is that we have a really broad base,” said Muthusamy, who took 1/19 on his T20 International debut against the Black Caps this week.

“We’ve got a fantastic schooling system, some awesome academies, and we have a structure that continues to produce international cricketers, as we’ve seen over the past few weeks.”

Next game against Zimbabwe

Following the match between Zimbabwe and New Zealand in Harare on Friday, the Proteas will turn out again on Sunday when they square up against the host nation.

Though they were eager to book their place in the T20 International tri-series final to be held next weekend, Muthusamy said the South Africans were focusing on their next clash against a hungry Zimbabwe side.

“We don’t look too far ahead. The most important game is the next game, which is on Sunday,” Muthusamy said.

“So it’s just about being well prepared for that and doing our best with whichever 11 and whichever combinations get the opportunity to execute their skills.”