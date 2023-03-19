‘My mind is more clear’: Confident captain Bavuma back to his best

Wesley Botton

Having turned his form around this year, Proteas captain Temba Bavuma says he is gaining confidence with every big knock he produces out in the middle.

Though he had been under pressure to score runs after struggling to find top form, Bavuma bounced back with a century in the SA team’s 2-1 ODI series victory over England last month, and he went on to rack up another ton in the third and final Test against West Indies earlier this month.

And he delivered one of the best performances of his career on Saturday, smashing 144 runs in the second ODI against West Indies in East London.

It was not enough to get his side over the line, with the tourists earning a convincing 48-run victory, but Bavuma was pleased to build on his impressive form.

“I think my mind is a lot more clear as to what we’re trying to do and how we’re trying to do it,” the skipper said.

“I’m feeding off the confidence I’m getting from the players and the new coaches, and I’m just enjoying my cricket.”

Real confidence

Bavuma played some spectacular shots, showing real confidence by sweeping and stroking his way to a career-best ODI score.

“I’m just trying to carry the form and momentum I got in the England series, and I’m hitting the ball quite nicely at the moment and managing to find gaps, which is obviously a big thing for me as a player,” he said.

“I can only hope that everything continues the way it is.”

With some senior players missing due to injury and illness, the Proteas team featured four debutants, and while the hosts were unable to chase down the 336-run target set by the tourists, Bavuma was delighted to have been able to give so many opportunities to younger players, including fast bowler George Coetzee, and batters Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs and Ryan Rickelton.

Bavuma was particularly impressed by Coetzee, who took 3/57 to lead the Proteas attack on a wicket that offered little movement or bounce, and De Zorzi, who contributed 27 runs after joining the skipper in the middle with the hosts under real pressure.

Rickelton (14) and Stubbs (six) struggled to get going, but they would also have benefited from the experience.

‘Learning curve’

“I think this was a big learning curve for the guys and we hope they can keep getting opportunities like this so they can keep growing,” he said.

“There’s no other place to learn international cricket than by playing international cricket.”

With the first match of the series having been rained out without a ball bowled, the best the Proteas can hope for is a series draw against the Windies.

The third and final ODI will be played in Potchefstroom on Tuesday, starting at 10am.